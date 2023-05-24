Wednesday’s Scores
Boy’s Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Hunting Valley University 8, Green 2
Region 2
Hilliard Darby 11, Gahanna Lincoln 1
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Pickerington North
Region 3
Holland Springfield 3, Findlay 0
Oregon Clay 6, Sylvania Northview 4
Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 4, Perrysburg
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10, Fremont Ross
Division II
Region 5
Chagrin Falls Kenston 5, Creston Norwayne 4
Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Cle. Benedictine 0
Region 6
Bay Village Bay 3, Elyria Cath. 0
Region 7
Bloom-Carroll 9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6
Cambridge 11, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Washington C.H. 4, Circleville
Division III
Region 9
Apple Creek Waynedale 3, Chagrin Falls 0
Canfield S. Range 4, Hanoverton United 3
Independence 1, Wooster Triway
Region 11
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 10, Beverly Ft. Frye 0
Ironton 8, Chillicothe Southeastern
Wheelersburg 3, Chillicothe Zane Trace
Region 12
Cin. Country Day 6, Versailles 4
Heath 3, Fredericktown
Jamestown Greeneview 4, Cin. Madeira
Waynesville 3, Arcanum
Division IV
Region 13
New Riegel 4, Tiffin Calvert
Old Fort 7, New Riegel
Region 14
Columbus Grove 2, Arlington 0
Edgerton 3, Montpelier 2
McComb 3, Pandora-Gilboa 2
New Bremen 6, St. Henry
Region 15
Attica Seneca E. 2, Lucas
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 4, Sycamore Mohawk
Region 16
Bradford 11, Troy Christian
S. Charleston SE 16, Felicity-Franklin
Sugar Grove Berne Union 10, Galion Northmor