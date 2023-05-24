AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressMay 25, 2023 GMT

Boy’s Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Hunting Valley University 8, Green 2

Region 2

Hilliard Darby 11, Gahanna Lincoln 1

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 7, Pickerington North

Region 3

Holland Springfield 3, Findlay 0

Oregon Clay 6, Sylvania Northview 4

Tol. St. John’s Jesuit 4, Perrysburg

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10, Fremont Ross

Division II

Region 5

Chagrin Falls Kenston 5, Creston Norwayne 4

Gates Mills Gilmour 3, Cle. Benedictine 0

Region 6

Bay Village Bay 3, Elyria Cath. 0

Region 7

Bloom-Carroll 9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 6

Cambridge 11, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

Washington C.H. 4, Circleville

Division III

Region 9

Apple Creek Waynedale 3, Chagrin Falls 0

Canfield S. Range 4, Hanoverton United 3

Independence 1, Wooster Triway

Region 11

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 10, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Ironton 8, Chillicothe Southeastern

Wheelersburg 3, Chillicothe Zane Trace

Region 12

Cin. Country Day 6, Versailles 4

Heath 3, Fredericktown

Jamestown Greeneview 4, Cin. Madeira

Waynesville 3, Arcanum

Division IV

Region 13

New Riegel 4, Tiffin Calvert

Old Fort 7, New Riegel

Region 14

Columbus Grove 2, Arlington 0

Edgerton 3, Montpelier 2

McComb 3, Pandora-Gilboa 2

New Bremen 6, St. Henry

Region 15

Attica Seneca E. 2, Lucas

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 4, Sycamore Mohawk

Region 16

Bradford 11, Troy Christian

S. Charleston SE 16, Felicity-Franklin

Sugar Grove Berne Union 10, Galion Northmor

