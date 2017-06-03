FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Frank Seabolt honored for 50th year of Boynton Recreation

By Robert Magobet
 
After 50 years of service, a local iconic couple was honored on Thursday.

Director of Boynton Recreation Association Frank Seabolt and his wife, Ginger, were commemorated with a plaque for their role in expanding Boynton Recreation and operating Frank Seabolt Field, a place where recreation summer league baseball teams and Ringgold Middle School plays the great game of America’s pastime.

Seabolt, who was honored just before Boynton and Lakeview played in a 15 and younger summer league game, was instrumental in garnering additional local interest in rec-league play. As years of blood sweat and tears were exhausted in hopes of ballooning children’s interest in Boynton Recreation, he said it was a special time, which happed to be a surprise announcement.

“It was quite an honor,” Seabolt said. “I’m just an old country boy. I thank the Lord for just letting me have my health. See I had my 84th birthday last week. And of course I have a young wife. She’s right by my side. She loves kids. She’s done a lot of great work.”

Seabolt started his work in 1967, when he joined Boynton Recreation, which is under Dizzy Dean Incorporated, a nonprofit that strives to allow children to play the game they love. The league, however, only had four baseball teams during that time.

A keen vision on expanding the league was always on Seabolt’s mind, he said. Seabolt said he always wanted to give children the opportunity to play baseball, whether they were good enough to play professional baseball or not.

At first, there were close to 100 players in the rec league, but interest in the game followed for several decades to come.

Following five decades of service—including overseeing all operations during baseball games—with the help of Chad Jones, Jesse Cross, Eric Alexander, Brad Butler and Candi Cain raising money in several tournaments, the league now commands nine baseball and softball fields between Ringgold and Fort Oglethorpe on Old Georgia Highway 2 with thirty teams and close to 400 players.

To date, at least 15 players rose through the ranks of Boynton Recreation only to find themselves in the minor leagues.

Ringgold Middle School baseball coach Tas Womack, who was coached by Seabolt, said he was grateful for all Seabolt did for summer league ball, but it’s time for Ringgold Middle School to have its own field.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around some great baseball men in my life, and Mr. Seabolt is definitely one of them,” Womack said. “For me personally Mr. and Mrs. Seabolt are like family. They have been very willing, supportive and accommodating with everything we (RMS) have tried to do over there. As excited as we are about getting a field of our own, I will definitely miss working daily with such a great couple who are devoted to helping young people and the community.”

Boynton recreation is for children three all the way up to 18 years of age. With summer league underway, fall sport signups are right around the corner. For more information, visit boyntonrec.com or call Seabolt at 423-580-3067.