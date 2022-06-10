Friday’s Scores
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
Other news
Kosovo’s prime minister is offering to hold new mayoral elections in four Serb-majority municipalities in an effort to defuse tensions with neighboring Serbia that flared anew last month.
The Supreme Court is using the case of a Christian mailman who didn’t want to work Sundays to solidify protections for workers who are religious.
The Czech brewer Budvar, which has been embroiled in a long legal dispute with U.S. beer giant Anheuser-Busch over the use of the Budweiser brand, has registered a fall in its 2022 net profit and exports.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a package of bills that will create stricter punishments for sexual assault that takes place under the guise of medical treatment.
Grove City 4, Mason 1
Sylvania Northview 3, Chagrin Falls Kenston 2