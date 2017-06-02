Baseball: Gavin Hollis verbally commits to Lee University

One of the most important pieces of Ringgold baseball has spoken into existence a desire to play college baseball.

Tigers’ catcher Gavin Hollis has verbally committed to Lee University, a place where he will continue to wear the catcher’s mask and mitt.

Hollis, who hit .317 with 21 RBIs and just three passed balls, leading Ringgold to the Elite Eight, said he is euphoric about going to the next level.

“I’m super excited about this,” Hollis said. “I still have one more year of high school, but it will be exciting to take this next journey after I graduate and go on to play college ball. I’m super excited about this next chapter in my life.”

Hollis said he visited the Lee campus last year, and as soon as he stepped foot on the campus, there was an instant connection. Two factors really reeled in a Hollis-Lee-University decision: the way the campus was set up, and of course, the baseball program itself.

What’s more, Hollis said he enjoyed the no-nonsense mentality of the Lee University baseball program because of Ringgold exuding this quality as well.

Hollis, a future pre-med major, though, said he expects to be an instant contributor for the Flames.

Aside from unremitting studying for the ACT and cracking open the books, Hollis said he is religiously in the batting cages and the weight room in an effort to be the best baseball player he can be.

“I bring high energy and bring leadership,” Hollis said. “I can tell you that I work my butt off—that’s the main thing.”