Saturday’s Scores
|Division II
Van Wert 7, Wapakoneta 4
Other news
California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon is preparing to step down. Rendon will hand over the gavel to Assemblymember Robert Rivas on Friday.
The “Alaska Weather” program has been must-see TV for 47 years in a state where extreme weather dictates everyday life.
Protesters angry after police shot a 17-year-old boy dead set cars and buildings ablaze in Paris suburbs.
The window for local, state and tribal governments to challenge their 2020 census figures closes after Friday, and with it the opportunity to correct mistakes in population totals that could cost them millions of dollars in federal funding.
Bainbridge Paint Valley 5, Seaman N. Adams 0
Frankfort Adena 5, Lynchburg-Clay 4
Ironton Rock Hill 9, Albany Alexander 4
Minford 3, Piketon 2
Ottawa-Glandorf 2, Paulding 1
Proctorville Fairland 7, Crooksville 6
Sherwood Fairview 6, Metamora Evergreen 3
Wellston 4, Oak Hill 3
Wheelersburg 14, Ironton 4
Williamsport Westfall 4, Lucasville Valley 2