Thursday’s Scores
|Division I
Amherst Steele 4, Lakewood St. Edward 3
Brunswick 5, Akr. Firestone 0
Cin. Turpin at Hamilton Badin, ppd to 5-24, 5 p.m.
Cle. St. Ignatius 3, N. Royalton 2
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 12, Hudson 3
Hilliard Darby 5, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 2
Lancaster 1, Hilliard Bradley 0
Massillon Jackson 4, N. Can. Hoover 3
Mentor 9, Mayfield 3
Springboro 9, Cin. West Clermont 5
Vandalia Butler 6, Mason 5
Bowling Green 5, Bryan 1
Cin. Wyoming at Day. Chaminade-Julienne, ppd to 5-24, 5 p.m.
Franklin at Middletown Fenwick, ppd to 5-24, 5 p.m.
Granville 7, Cols. Watterson 4
Hamilton Ross 1, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0
Lima Shawnee 3, Bellville Clear Fork 2
Norwalk 3, Shelby 2
Poland Seminary 8, Canfield 7
Van Wert 6, Lexington 1
Archbold 6, Tontogany Otsego 5
Coldwater 11, Ft. Recovery 1
Findlay Liberty-Benton 4, Ottawa-Glandorf 3
Gibsonburg 8, Milan Edison 3
Millbury Lake 8, Sherwood Fairview 1
Minford 12, Wellston 2
Upper Sandusky 11, Oak Harbor 2
Versailles 13, Day. Christian 11
W. Jefferson 4, Johnstown Northridge 3
Antwerp 5, Edon 0
Attica Seneca E. 13, Greenwich S. Cent. 4
Jeromesville Hillsdale 10, Hartville Lake Center Christian 0
Mechanicsburg 9, Cin. Seven Hills 5
Vienna Mathews 4, Bristol 2