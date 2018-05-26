Boy’s Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball State Championship
Regional Final
Division I
Region 1-Canton
Medina Highland 8, Massillon Jackson 7
Region 2-Dublin
Powell Olentangy Liberty 8, New Albany 1
Region 3-Bowling Green
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 10, Strongsville 2
Region 4-Cincinnati
Mason 3, Cin. Moeller 2
Division II
Region 5-Hudson
Tallmadge 17, Canfield 0, 5 innings
Region 7-Athens
Circleville 9, Steubenville 4
Region 8-Mason
Day. Chaminade-Julienne 5, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 4
Division III
Region 9-Massilon
Canfield S. Range 4, Orwell Grand Valley 2
Region 10-Elida
Coldwater 7, Columbus Academy 2
Region 11-Columbus/Chillicothe
Minford 4, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 1
Region 12-Xenia
Cin. Madeira 4, Blanchester 0
Division IV
Region 13-Lorain
Garfield Hts. Trinity 15, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7
Region 14-Hamler
Hicksville 11, Plymouth 1, 5 innings
Region 15-Lancaster
Mowrystown Whiteoak 5, Reedsville Eastern 4
Region 16-Springfield
Ft. Loramie 8, Cin. Christian 7