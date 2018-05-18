Friday’s Scores
|Division I
Cin. Moeller 5, Kings Mills Kings 1
Tol. St. John’s 2, Tol. St. Francis 0
Other news
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Perrysburg 0
Cuyahoga Hts. 10, Dalton 6
Ft. Loramie 11, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 7
Garfield Hts. Trinity 13, Cortland Maplewood 0
Hicksville 4, Haviland Wayne Trace 1
Lima Cent. Cath. 2, Kalida 1, 9 innings
N. Baltimore 10, Carey 3
New Middletown Spring. 5, Lowellville 1
Plymouth 6, Greenwich S. Cent. 2
Tol. Ottawa Hills 5, Norwalk St. Paul 4