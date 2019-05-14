FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Boy’s Baseball

Division I

Canal Winchester 4, Reynoldsburg 3

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 3, Pataskala Licking Hts. 1

Cols. Mifflin at Pataskala Watkins Memorial, ppd to Tuesday.

Cols. Northland at Cols. Briggs, ppd to Tuesday.

Cols. St. Charles 1, Westerville N. 0

Cols. Walnut Ridge at Lewis Center Olentangy, ppd to Tuesday.

Cols. West at Marion Harding, ppd to Tuesday.

Dresden Tri-Valley 5, Hilliard Davidson 2

Fremont Ross 10, Tol. Bowsher 0

Galloway Westland at Grove City, ppd to Tuesday.

Logan at Ashville Teays Valley, ppd to Tuesday.

Newark 3, Mt. Vernon 1

Pickerington Cent. 5, Worthington Kilbourne 1

Sunbury Big Walnut 9, Chillicothe 3

Thomas Worthington 7, Cols. Franklin Hts. 3

Westerville S. 2, Cols. Whetstone 1

Whitehall-Yearling at Delaware Hayes, ppd to Tuesday.

Division II

Akr. Coventry at Can. South, ppd to Tuesday.

Akr. Springfield at Akr. Manchester, ppd to Tuesday.

Cle. Cent. Cath. at Pepper Pike Orange, ppd to Tuesday.

Cle. JFK at Peninsula Woodridge, ppd to Tuesday.

Conneaut at Jefferson Area, ppd to Tuesday.

E. Cle. Shaw at Chardon NDCL, ppd to Tuesday.

Elyria Cath. 24, Cle. Lincoln W. 0

Gallipolis Gallia at Chillicothe Zane Trace, ppd to Tuesday.

Gates Mills Hawken at Chesterland W. Geauga, ppd to Tuesday.

Girard at Hubbard, ppd to Tuesday.

Greenfield McClain at Washington C.H. Miami Trace, ppd to Tuesday.

Lancaster Fairfield Union 3, Hillsboro 2, 8 innings

Lodi Cloverleaf at Fairview, ppd to Tuesday.

Lorain Clearview at Bay Village Bay, ppd to Tuesday.

Marietta 13, Waverly 7

McArthur Vinton County at Athens, ppd to Tuesday.

New Lexington at Circleville, ppd to Tuesday.

Painesville Harvey at Cortland Lakeview, ppd to Tuesday.

Parma Padua at Oberlin Firelands, ppd to Tuesday.

Ravenna at Streetsboro, ppd to Tuesday.

Ravenna SE at Richfield Revere, ppd to Tuesday.

Struthers at Salem, ppd to Tuesday.

Thornville Sheridan 2, Washington C.H. 1

Vincent Warren at Chillicothe Unioto, ppd to Tuesday.

Warren Howland at Youngs. Mooney, ppd to Tuesday.

Youngs. Chaney at Alliance, ppd to Tuesday.

Youngs. East at Beloit W. Branch, ppd to Tuesday.

Division III

Andover Pymatuning Valley at Leavittsburg LaBrae, ppd to Tuesday.

Atwater Waterloo at Columbiana Crestview, ppd to Tuesday.

Brookfield at Garrettsville Garfield, ppd to Tuesday.

Brooklyn at Garfield Hts. Trinity, ppd to Tuesday.

Burton Berkshire at Mineral Ridge, ppd to Tuesday.

Campbell Memorial at Mogadore, ppd to Tuesday.

Cin. Clark Montessori at Lees Creek E. Clinton, ppd to Tuesday.

Cin. Riverview East 4, Cin. Finneytown 1

Day. Northridge at Spring. NE, ppd to Tuesday.

E. Palestine at Berlin Center Western Reserve, ppd to Tuesday.

Fayetteville-Perry at Reading, ppd to Tuesday.

Georgetown at Cin. Mariemont, ppd to Tuesday.

Hanoverton United 10, Columbiana 0

Milton-Union at Brookville, ppd to Tuesday.

Navarre Fairless at Doylestown Chippewa, ppd to Tuesday.

Sullivan Black River at W. Salem NW, ppd to Tuesday.

W. Liberty-Salem at Casstown Miami E., ppd to Tuesday.

Warrensville Hts. at Beachwood, ppd to Tuesday.

Wooster Triway 10, Smithville 7

Youngs. Liberty at Middlefield Cardinal, ppd to Tuesday.

Division IV

Botkins at Ansonia, ppd to Tuesday.

Bradford at New Madison Tri-Village, ppd to Tuesday.

Cardington-Lincoln 10, Millersport 1

Cin. Deer Park 11, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 1

Cin. Hillcrest at Felicity-Franklin, ppd to Tuesday.

Cols. Wellington 7, Fairfield Christian 0

Danville at Sugar Grove Berne Union, ppd to Tuesday.

DeGraff Riverside at Houston, ppd to Tuesday.

Franklin Middletown Christian at Covington, ppd to Tuesday.

Granville Christian at Centerburg, ppd to Tuesday.

Grove City Christian 5, Tree of Life 3

Groveport Madison Christian at Morral Ridgedale, ppd to Tuesday.

Lockland 10, Cin. Gamble Montessori 9

Newark Cath. 22, Cols. Patriot Prep 0

Sidney Fairlawn 7, Jackson Center 6

Spring. Emmanuel Christian at Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, ppd to Tuesday.

Union City Mississinawa Valley at N. Lewisburg Triad, ppd to Tuesday.