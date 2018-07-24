Ex-Plum star Kirilloff named Florida State League Player of the Week

For the second time this season, Alex Kirilloff was named a minor league player of the week.

The Florida State League named the former Plum star its Player of the Week on Monday after another blistering offensive performance.

An outfielder for the Fort Myers Miracle, the Minnesota Twins’ high-A affiliate, Kirilloff hit .545 (12-for-22) last week with three doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs.

Kirilloff was named Midwest League Player of the Week on June 4, when he was playing for the low-A Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Since his promotion to Fort Myers in June, Kirilloff is batting .339 with eight doubles, two triples, two homers and 20 RBIs in 27 games. He played in the Futures Game on July 15, going 2-for-2. For the season he’s batting a combined .335 with 28 doubles, seven triples, 15 homers and 76 RBIs.