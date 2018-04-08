District baseball champions hope to begin section play in Tuesday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

District baseball champions hope to begin section play in Tuesday’s 3 things to watch in high school sports

 
Share

While the Monday snow has all but melted away, rain is on the forecast for Tuesday, jeopardizing a good chunk of section openers in WPIAL baseball.

Five defending district champions are scheduled to open their section schedule, including Latrobe hosting Woodland Hills in Section 3-5A, Blackhawk at Ambridge in Section 2-4A, Riverside is home to South Side Beaver in Section 2-3A, California welcomes Fort Cherry in Section 1-2A and Jeannette visits West Greene in Section 2-A.

Defending Class 6A champion Pine-Richland is in action Tuesday as it hosts Moon in a nonsection contest.

Other news
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez crosses the plate after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
José Ramírez hits a grand slam as Guardians beat Royals 14-1, move into 1st in AL Central
José Ramírez hit his fifth career grand slam and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 14-1.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.

The Wolverines at Wildcats game along with a nonsection matchup between Plum and Fox Chapel may survive the wet forecast since both games will be played on turf.

Lacrosse pair for Peters

The Peters Township boys and girls lacrosse teams will each hit the field for early season key matches on Tuesday.

The Indians boys’ team will host Upper St. Clair. Peters Township lost its season opener to Pine-Richland but has since won three straight. The Panthers split their first two matches in 2018, beating Bethel Park and falling to North Allegheny.

Both teams reached the semifinals in 2017, USC as the No. 4 seed and PT as the No. 7. The Panthers lost to rival Mt. Lebanon in a Final Four match while the Indians beat Shady Side Academy and Mt. Lebanon to win the school’s first WPIAL boys lacrosse championship.

Peters Township’s girls’ team heads up Route 19 to battle neighboring Bethel Park. Both teams won their season openers, with the Indians cruising past Baldwin while the Black Hawks bested South Fayette.

Last year, both Peters Township and Bethel Park reached the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals, where the Indians lost to Pine-Richland and the Black Hawks lost to Mt. Lebanon. Pine-Richland eventually won district gold.

Volleyball powers set for section showdown

Girls lacrosse isn’t the only sport that Peters Township will battle Bethel Park in on Tuesday. The Indians and Black Hawks will also meet in a big boys volleyball match.

The top two teams in Section 1-AAA a year ago meet for the first time this year. Bethel Park finished three games ahead of Peters Township last year and won both head-to-head matches. The Black Hawks reached the Final Four a year ago before losing to Penn-Trafford. The Indians’ title hopes ended with a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion North Allegheny.

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.