Westmoreland campus clippings: Rainey off to hot start for Pitt-Greensburg

 
Reno Rainey isn’t wasting any time getting comfortable with his new surroundings.

Rainey, a freshman infielder on the Pitt-Greensburg baseball team, transferred from Miami Dade Community College (Fla.). The Norwin graduate was productive in a season-opening road trip back to Florida, going 10 for 28 across seven games with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Rainey went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs in a 15-9 loss to Cabrini.

He delivered a two-run, walk-off homer Sunday in the Bobcats’ 10-8 home victory over No. 14 Frostburg State.

Junior Ian Hart pushed the game to extra innings with a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the ninth for UPG (4-5).

Rainey finished 3 for 4 with a career-high five RBIs.

Junior outfielder Chris Common (Penn-Trafford) added two hits in the win.

Baseball

Virginia Tech

Freshman Zach Kokoska (Latrobe), the reigning Gatorade state and Tribune-Review player of the year, delivered his first collegiate hit in a 10-8 win over Georgia Tech, a pinch-hit, two-run double with two outs in the sixth inning.

Softball

Saint Vincent

Freshman Alona Sleith (Yough) was named PAC Rookie of the Week. She hit her fifth home run in 10 games for the Bearcats (7-3) in a 10-1 victory over Juniata. Sleith is hitting .526 with a team-high 13 RBIs.

In a doubleheader sweep of Juniata, she went 3 for 6 with four RBIs. She also pitched six innings in the first game, allowing just one run.

Wrestling

Iowa

Newly crowned NCAA champion Spencer Lee (Franklin Regional) was awarded the Amateur Wrestling News Hammer Award, presented to the wrestler who wins what a selection panel determines to be “the deepest, most competitive weight class at the NCAA Tournament.”

Lee, a freshman, won the title at 125 pounds, a class that included seven returning All-Americans and was the only class with four wrestlers who previously competed in the finals. Lee (22-2) had two technical falls and two pins and defeated Nick Suriano, 5-1, in the title match, handing the Rutgers sophomore his first loss of the season. Lee outscored five opponents, 61-4.

Women’s basketball

IUP

Junior guard Carolyn Appleby (Greensburg Central Catholic) helped lead IUP (29-3) to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight. She is second on the team in scoring at 15.1 points per game. She recently was named Atlantic Region Tournament MVP after averaging 17.7 points over three games in guiding the Crimson Hawks to the regional title.

Seton Hill

Senior forward Jenna Kaufman was named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) honorable mention All-American, the first player at Seton Hill to garner such an honor since the school joined the NCAA.

Kaufman averaged a team-best 17.4 points and eight rebounds while leading the Griffins to their fifth consecutive PSAC playoff appearance and first PSAC Tournament win.

She reached double figures in scoring in 26 games. A 1,000-plus-point scorer, Kaufman also was an all-PSAC West first-team pick.

Men’s basketball

Eastern Michigan

Redshirt junior Elijah Minnie (Monessen) scored a career-high 29 points on 12 of 19 shooting to lead the Eagles (22-12) to an 83-65 victory over Niagara in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. Minnie made five 3-pointers.