Friday’s Scores
|Division I
Cin. Turpin 6, Hamilton Badin 5
Sylvania Southview 13, Perrysburg 0
Other news
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 2, Sylvania Northview 0
Day. Chaminade-Julienne 7, Cin. Wyoming 2
Franklin 11, Middletown Fenwick 2
Vermilion 7, Shelby 3
Wheelersburg 11, Bainbridge Paint Valley 1
Williamsport Westfall 6, Ironton Rock Hill 5, 8 innings
Antwerp 11, Montpelier 1
Attica Seneca E. 2, Norwalk St. Paul 1
Cin. Christian 3, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 1
Kalida 3, Miller City 2, 10 innings
McComb 3, Leipsic 2
Minster 11, New Bremen 2
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8, Sycamore Mohawk 1