Alle-Kiski Valley high school notebook: Burrell softball hopes for better luck in playoffs

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Alle-Kiski Valley high school notebook: Burrell softball hopes for better luck in playoffs

 
Share

Burrell might want to avoid any black cats, ladders or shattered mirrors before its WPIAL Class 3A softball playoff opener next week.

The Bucs (11-4), the No. 5 seed, are making their 13th consecutive postseason appearance, but they experienced bad luck in their two most recent trips. First came a 2-1, 10-inning loss to Steel Valley in 2016, after the International Tiebreaker Rule placed the go-ahead run on second base. Then, last season, the Bucs saw a three-run lead slip away against top-seeded Ellwood City in the seventh inning; the Wolverines rallied to win, 6-5, on their way to a WPIAL championship.

Of course, Burrell can put its fate into its own hands with a strong performance against No. 12 McGuffey, the team the Bucs beat in the first round last season. The Bucs closed the regular season with nonsection wins over Plum and Apollo-Ridge.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

“They’re pretty loose right now,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “At least they’re focused, which makes it nice for me. We played some close games, lost a close game, won a close game. ... If our bats are alive, that’ll be a big plus for us.”

The WPIAL champion in 2011, Burrell advanced as far as the quarterfinals in 2014, ’15 and ’17, but no further. Eshbaugh hopes that will change this season.

“We need to get past that second round,” he said. “That’ll make us actually more happy.”

In the long runs

Leechburg holds the longest softball postseason streak in WPIAL history at 32 consecutive years and counting, but some other Alle-Kiski Valley teams are on pretty sizable runs as well.

Burrell is making its 13th straight appearance, while Freeport is at nine and Deer Lakes at eight, respectively.

Plum holds the longest active streak of any A-K Valley baseball team, as the Mustangs qualified for the postseason for the 12th consecutive year.

Givin’ Jake

Jake Herrit stars in a pair of sports for Knoch, but his volunteer work outside of sports helped him land a national award.

The Knights senior was named the MaxPreps Semper Fidelis Male Athlete of the Month and will receive his award at an assembly Monday afternoon at Knoch. Steelers quarterback Landry Jones and a U.S. Marine Corps representative will be on hand to present the award.

A Gannon football and baseball recruit, Herrit started at quarterback for Knoch and plays several different positions for the baseball team, which last week won the Section 1-4A title for the second consecutive season. He played for the Knights’ WPIAL and PIAA championship baseball team as a freshman in 2015.

He also volunteers for PARC Pennsylvania, which helps children with Down syndrome.

The Semper Fidelis award, presented by MaxPreps and the U.S. Marine Corps, is in its second year, with one male and one female receiving it each month from September to June. It goes to athletes who “display ideals that the Marines stand for like bravery, dedication, perseverance, personal sacrifice for others and being a positive influence in one’s community,” according to a press release.

On the trail

• Riverview recently held a large signing day for its senior athletes, with eight making their college commitments official.

Boys soccer players Sean Abraham and Michael Komaniak, who led the Raiders to the WPIAL quarterfinals, signed with Penn State Behrend and Washington & Jefferson, respectively.

Alivia Acierno, Carys Kenny-Howell and Alaina Mazur, three members of the softball team that tied for second place in Section 3-A, will attend Geneva, Simon Fraser and Chatham, respectively.

Ariel Rafferty signed with Point Park for volleyball, while Cal Fisher — a Riverview senior who plays volleyball for Penn Hills as part of a co-op agreement, will go to Penn State.

Sprinter Maggie Conte rounded out the Riverview signees. She will attend IUP for track and field.

• A second member of Freeport’s PIAA championship volleyball team will play in college, as Courtney Grubbs signed with Thiel. Grubbs started at setter for the Yellowjackets, who won their first state title in 2017. Grubbs was named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-state team.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.