Westmoreland baseball, softball teams weather storms with trips south

Spring seasons in the WPIAL have been soggy and sluggish before, but this one has dragged into the start of section play, and some teams have yet to play a single game.

Baseball and softball seasons have been slower starting than a yard sale on a rainy Monday afternoon. Wet weather and cold temperatures have bogged down schedules to an almost silly degree — see the latest snow escapade.

It’s a broken-record scene that plays out every March, but some teams are getting impatient.

Six Westmoreland County baseball teams and five softball teams began the week with 0-0 records almost two weeks out from opening day.

Hempfield baseball was fortunate to get in its second game Saturday and played at Mt. Lebanon on Monday, but the Spartans still are looking for continuity.

“There have been some bad years before,” Hempfield coach Tim Buzzard said. “But this might be the worst one yet. It’s the same for everybody, but it’s frustrating.”

Through Easter, there had been only 29 total games played between baseball and softball in Westmoreland and more than a third of them occurred out of state, where the sun was shining. No mud-caked cleats, blankets, mittens or umbrellas to lug around.

“Spring training” trips cost money and require fundraising to happen, but when they’re stacked against the alternative, they are well worth it.

Yough softball played a scrimmage and four games in Orlando, Fla., winning three and jumping way ahead of teams that were stuck fielding dead-ball grounders in gymnasiums.

The Cougars played strong competition, including Libertyville (Ill.), David Douglas (Ore.) and Hartford Union (Wis.), all perennial playoff programs.

“In our case, our lineup changed drastically from Game 1 to the final game in which we played that championship Wisconsin team,” Harvey said. “We were able to move girls around in game situations and find what positions girls were best adapted to. We now have a new catcher, new third baseman and a new outfield that was our original third choice. That’s an edge that takes weeks up here with this weather situation. Game-live pitching is crucial in getting a team ready.”

Look around the WPIAL and West Allegheny softball has six games in already. South Allegheny, Avonworth, South Fayette and West Greene have five. Trinity, Mars and Bentworth have four. All played out of state.

Upper St. Clair, North Hills and Hopewell baseball have played five games already after a trip to Myrtle Beach

Franklin Regional sent its baseball and softball teams to Florida. The softball team has been making the trip since 2000.

The baseball team played a scrimmage and three games, and coach Bobby Saddler started to see where the pieces of the puzzle go.

“Having a young team this year, it was good to get in five practices on the field down there (too),” Saddler said. “Not only does the Florida trip provide game experience, but it also allows the team to become closer. Having numerous players that are new to the varsity team, the time in Florida proved to be very worthwhile in building team chemistry.”

Latrobe has an all-turf complex, Graham-Sobota Field but has been on it only a few times. The baseball team has played two homes games, and the softball team has only taken some hitting practice.

When the air is cold and blowing at Latrobe, it’s tough to be outside. Thirty-degree temperatures have kept the Wildcats inside, despite the lush carpet that isn’t immune to snow either.

“We’re a young, inexperienced team that’s been stuck inside for the most part,” Latrobe baseball coach Matt Basciano said.

Harvey said live game situations brought out his “gamers.”

“Meaning, some players are better game players than they are practice players,” he said. “You learn this much quicker in spring training.”

Franklin Regional baseball blanked Loveland, Ohio, 11-0 and toppled Medina, Ohio, 13-8. Pitching was a strong suit early for the Panthers.

Palmer Jackson threw six scoreless innings against Loveland, and Alex Frey allowed one hit in five-plus innings in a 4-1 loss to Evanston Township (Ill.).

Franklin Regional softball went 2-1 in Vero Beach, Fla. It defeated Taft School (Conn.) and West Chicago.

Yough also spent time at Disney World, an added incentive to starting the season in Florida.

“The team-building aspect cannot be understated,” Harvey said. “The girls enjoy the Disney parks while building friendships that hopefully last a lifetime. They are together in that early team building time 24-7, and that tends to get rid of those typical freshman fears because they get to hang out and room with girls that are senior players.”

