Herald roundup: SSA baseball ousted in quarterfinals

The Shady Side Academy baseball team scored six runs in the second inning and held off Waynesburg, 6-5, in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round playoff game at Chippewa Park. The game was called after five innings because of rain.

“I thought the team battled and played a solid game,” SSA coach Jordan Steranka said. “It was a team win, and we had a lot of contributions up and down the lineup which is what playoff baseball is all about.”

Colin Kolano was the winning pitcher as he allowed six hits and struck out five. On offense, John Salvitti had a double and drove in a run while Mile George and Jackson Clark each had a single and drove in a pair of runs.

The No. 10 Indians (7-10) had their season come to an end in the quarterfinals after an 8-6 loss to No. 1 Avonworth.

Track and field

The WPIAL Class AAA track and field championships were held May 17 at Baldwin. Fox Chapel had four athletes qualify for the PIAA meet and another runner who medaled.

Caelan Miller finished third in the 1,600 and sixth in the 3,200.

“Caelan had a very good day,” FC coach Tom Moul said. “This is the fourth year that she’s heading to states in the 1,600.”

Grace Sisson finished third in the 3,200, while Sarena Seeger was fourth in the 3,200 and Christian Fitch came in third in the 3,200.

On campus

Kara Pooley, a 2015 Shady Side Academy graduate, was selected to the 2018 Division III All-Region team by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association. She was one of 256 athletes honored from eight regions.

Pooley, a junior at Hamilton College, made the second team as a midfielder. She started all 16 games for the Continentals and led the team with 33 points on 25 goals and eight assists. She was second on the team with 48 draw controls, 29 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers. She helped lead Hamilton to the NESCAC women’s lacrosse championship quarterfinals and a ranking as high as 12th in the D-III Top 25 coaches poll.

