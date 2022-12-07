Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, IKM-Manning 39
Alburnett 71, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39
Aplington-Parkersburg 94, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Sioux City, North 55
Bondurant Farrar 75, Ballard 69
Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Williamsburg 50
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77, MOC-Floyd Valley 72, OT
Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
Clear Lake 81, New Hampton 56
Colo-NESCO 78, Meskwaki Settlement School 8
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, LeMars 53
Den 55, Dike-New Hartford 51
Des Moines, Lincoln 83, Fort Dodge 49
Dubuque, Senior 76, West Delaware, Manchester 47
Eagle Grove 51, Belmond-Klemme 33
East Mills 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, South Hardin 50
Greene County 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 45
Hillcrest Academy 78, Lone Tree 46
Hinton 78, Trinity Christian High School 40
Keota 48, Iowa Valley, Marengo 46
Lake Mills 66, Bishop Garrigan 61
Lawton-Bronson 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 55
Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland, Riverside 37
Madrid 50, Pleasantville 36
Montezuma 80, Colfax-Mingo 41
Monticello 53, Anamosa 13
New London 69, Danville 58
Nodaway Valley 64, Southwest Valley 40
North Fayette Valley 59, Postville 24
North Polk, Alleman 57, Carroll 40
Osage 41, Saint Ansgar 38
Pella 77, Washington 50
Pleasant Valley 64, Davenport, North 55
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Midland, Wyoming 29
Red Oak 76, Shenandoah 48
Regina, Iowa City 42, Durant-Bennett 40
Roland-Story, Story City 79, Nevada 56
Sioux Center 88, Okoboji, Milford 39
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49, Alta-Aurelia 40
Sioux City, East 86, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 57
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 65, Wayne, Corydon 45
St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, South O’Brien, Paullina 41
Stanton 63, Griswold 42
Underwood 66, Riverside, Oakland 38
Union Community, LaPorte City 54, Oelwein 51
Van Meter 70, AC/GC 53
West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sheldon 36
West Sioux 73, Unity Christian 62
Winterset 66, Boone 59
Woodbine 75, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/