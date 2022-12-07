AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52, IKM-Manning 39

Alburnett 71, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39

Aplington-Parkersburg 94, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67, Sioux City, North 55

Bondurant Farrar 75, Ballard 69

Cedar Rapids Xavier 66, Williamsburg 50

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 77, MOC-Floyd Valley 72, OT

Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

Clear Lake 81, New Hampton 56

Colo-NESCO 78, Meskwaki Settlement School 8

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, LeMars 53

Den 55, Dike-New Hartford 51

Des Moines, Lincoln 83, Fort Dodge 49

Dubuque, Senior 76, West Delaware, Manchester 47

Eagle Grove 51, Belmond-Klemme 33

East Mills 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 36

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, South Hardin 50

Greene County 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 45

Hillcrest Academy 78, Lone Tree 46

Hinton 78, Trinity Christian High School 40

Keota 48, Iowa Valley, Marengo 46

Lake Mills 66, Bishop Garrigan 61

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawton-Bronson 71, Woodbury Central, Moville 55

Louisa-Muscatine 65, Highland, Riverside 37

Madrid 50, Pleasantville 36

Montezuma 80, Colfax-Mingo 41

Monticello 53, Anamosa 13

New London 69, Danville 58

Nodaway Valley 64, Southwest Valley 40

North Fayette Valley 59, Postville 24

North Polk, Alleman 57, Carroll 40

Sports

  • Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup

  • Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

  • Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

  • Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

    • Osage 41, Saint Ansgar 38

    Pella 77, Washington 50

    Pleasant Valley 64, Davenport, North 55

    Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Midland, Wyoming 29

    Red Oak 76, Shenandoah 48

    Regina, Iowa City 42, Durant-Bennett 40

    Roland-Story, Story City 79, Nevada 56

    Sioux Center 88, Okoboji, Milford 39

    Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 49, Alta-Aurelia 40

    Sioux City, East 86, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 57

    Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 65, Wayne, Corydon 45

    St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, South O’Brien, Paullina 41

    Stanton 63, Griswold 42

    Underwood 66, Riverside, Oakland 38

    Union Community, LaPorte City 54, Oelwein 51

    Van Meter 70, AC/GC 53

    West Lyon, Inwood 56, Sheldon 36

    West Sioux 73, Unity Christian 62

    Winterset 66, Boone 59

    Woodbine 75, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    North Cedar, Stanwood vs. Cedar Valley Christian School, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.