Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 68, Minden 46
Amite 63, Mandeville 53
Arcadia 41, Simsboro 24
Avoyelles 55, North Central 27
Beau Chene 52, Abbeville 46
Ben Franklin 43, Fontainebleau 33
Benton 46, Mansfield 27
Bolton 49, Pickering 30
Bonnabel 50, St. Mary’s Academy 30
Castor 51, Saline 22
Central - B.R. 45, Tara 28
Chalmette 44, Northshore 39
Claiborne Christian 52, Georgetown 26
Covington 53, Pine 48
E.D. White 53, Ascension Catholic 51
Ehret 52, International 7
Elizabeth 57, Johnson Bayou 16
Forest 48, Kilbourne 41
Glen Oaks 57, Comeaux 44
Hathaway 80, Iowa 28
Highland Baptist 71, Teurlings Catholic 52
Hornbeck 41, Negreet 37
Huntington 69, Southwood 61
LaSalle 58, Harrisonburg 32
Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Brusly 24
Lake Arthur 43, Iota 29
Lakeshore 44, Salmen 35
Mangham 64, D’Arbonne Woods 36
New Iberia Catholic 47, Centerville 13
North Vermilion 54, RHS 51
Parkway 68, Lena Northwood 49
Pineville 37, North DeSoto 31
South Beauregard 59, Midland 41
Springfield 54, Denham Springs 48
St. Edmund Catholic 46, Basile 20
St. Louis 65, DeRidder 22
St. Thomas More 46, New Iberia 37
Willow School 40, Christ Episcopal 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/