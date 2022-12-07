AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 68, Minden 46

Amite 63, Mandeville 53

Arcadia 41, Simsboro 24

Avoyelles 55, North Central 27

Beau Chene 52, Abbeville 46

Ben Franklin 43, Fontainebleau 33

Benton 46, Mansfield 27

Bolton 49, Pickering 30

Bonnabel 50, St. Mary’s Academy 30

Castor 51, Saline 22

Central - B.R. 45, Tara 28

Chalmette 44, Northshore 39

Claiborne Christian 52, Georgetown 26

Covington 53, Pine 48

E.D. White 53, Ascension Catholic 51

Ehret 52, International 7

Elizabeth 57, Johnson Bayou 16

Forest 48, Kilbourne 41

Glen Oaks 57, Comeaux 44

Hathaway 80, Iowa 28

Highland Baptist 71, Teurlings Catholic 52

Hornbeck 41, Negreet 37

Huntington 69, Southwood 61

LaSalle 58, Harrisonburg 32

Lafayette Christian Academy 49, Brusly 24

Lake Arthur 43, Iota 29

Lakeshore 44, Salmen 35

Mangham 64, D’Arbonne Woods 36

New Iberia Catholic 47, Centerville 13

North Vermilion 54, RHS 51

Parkway 68, Lena Northwood 49

Pineville 37, North DeSoto 31

South Beauregard 59, Midland 41

Springfield 54, Denham Springs 48

St. Edmund Catholic 46, Basile 20

St. Louis 65, DeRidder 22

St. Thomas More 46, New Iberia 37

Willow School 40, Christ Episcopal 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.