Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 32, Garrett 19
Argos 29, Culver 26
Bellmont 53, Adams Central 32
Bethany Christian 49, Westview 46
Bloomington North 52, New Albany 39
Bluffton 63, New Haven 28
Bremen 47, Glenn 29
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, E. Noble 23
Cascade 65, Tri-West 25
Castle 62, Evansville North 41
Center Grove 53, Indpls Roncalli 43
Centerville 43, Cambridge City 35
Central Noble 62, Lakeland 36
Charlestown 61, New Washington 37
Clinton Central 43, Delphi 34
Clinton Prairie 52, Rossville 21
Columbia City 72, Goshen 29
Columbus East 61, Brownstown 48
Covington 60, Riverton Parke 50
Eastern Hancock 56, Shenandoah 22
Eastside 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 53
Evansville Reitz 68, Terre Haute South 24
Forest Park 44, Evansville Mater Dei 33
Fountain Central 29, N. Montgomery 13
Frankton 51, Taylor 2
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 36, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 26
Ft. Wayne Snider 63, Heritage 35
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Fremont 31
Greencastle 52, Crawfordsville 8
Greenwood 41, Plainfield 39
Hamilton Southeastern 74, Brownsburg 63
Huntington North 58, Homestead 55, OT
Indian Creek 65, Franklin 59
Indpls Ben Davis 78, Indpls Attucks 35
Indpls N. Central 77, Anderson 36
LaVille 42, Elkhart Christian 12
Lafayette Harrison 49, Danville 46
Lakewood Park 50, Ft. Wayne North 48, OT
Lapel 72, Guerin Catholic 24
Lawrence North 75, Avon 63
Linton 52, S. Knox 40
Mishawaka 48, S. Bend Trinity 24
Mishawaka Marian 59, Jimtown 29
Mooresville 51, Martinsville 17
N. Daviess 33, Loogootee 26
N. Knox 63, Evansville Christian 40
N. Posey 49, Evansville Central 48
N. Putnam 46, Southmont 45
New Palestine 63, Rushville 56
New Prairie 64, S. Bend Clay 29
Noblesville 65, Carmel 48
Northridge 63, Elkhart 44
Norwell 84, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55
Orleans 43, Clarksville 22
Parke Heritage 39, Covenant Christian 37
Penn 41, Warsaw 38
Pioneer 70, Wabash 60
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 50, Beech Grove 36
Rochester 32, Cass 28
S. Adams 47, Leo 42
S. Bend Adams 74, S. Bend Riley 27
S. Bend Washington 85, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15
S. Spencer 68, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23
Scottsburg 62, Austin 29
Southern Wells 39, Elwood 27
Southwood 59, Oak Hill 38
Springs Valley 43, Mitchell 25
Tell City 50, Pike Central 35
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Maconaquah 25
Trinity Lutheran 63, Providence 51
Triton 41, NorthWood 40
Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 35
University 55, Indpls Brebeuf 40
Vincennes 59, Washington 43
W. Lafayette 51, Lebanon 35
Western Boone 46, Sheridan 44
Westfield 45, Indpls Pike 44
Yorktown 68, Delta 36
Zionsville 51, Fishers 49
