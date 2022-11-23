AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 32, Garrett 19

Argos 29, Culver 26

Bellmont 53, Adams Central 32

Bethany Christian 49, Westview 46

Bloomington North 52, New Albany 39

Bluffton 63, New Haven 28

Bremen 47, Glenn 29

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 71, E. Noble 23

Cascade 65, Tri-West 25

Castle 62, Evansville North 41

Center Grove 53, Indpls Roncalli 43

Centerville 43, Cambridge City 35

Central Noble 62, Lakeland 36

Charlestown 61, New Washington 37

Clinton Central 43, Delphi 34

Clinton Prairie 52, Rossville 21

Columbia City 72, Goshen 29

Columbus East 61, Brownstown 48

Covington 60, Riverton Parke 50

Eastern Hancock 56, Shenandoah 22

Eastside 61, Ft. Wayne Luers 53

Evansville Reitz 68, Terre Haute South 24

Forest Park 44, Evansville Mater Dei 33

Fountain Central 29, N. Montgomery 13

Frankton 51, Taylor 2

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 36, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 26

Ft. Wayne Snider 63, Heritage 35

Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Fremont 31

Greencastle 52, Crawfordsville 8

Greenwood 41, Plainfield 39

Hamilton Southeastern 74, Brownsburg 63

Huntington North 58, Homestead 55, OT

Indian Creek 65, Franklin 59

Indpls Ben Davis 78, Indpls Attucks 35

Indpls N. Central 77, Anderson 36

LaVille 42, Elkhart Christian 12

Lafayette Harrison 49, Danville 46

Lakewood Park 50, Ft. Wayne North 48, OT

    • Lapel 72, Guerin Catholic 24

    Lawrence North 75, Avon 63

    Linton 52, S. Knox 40

    Mishawaka 48, S. Bend Trinity 24

    Mishawaka Marian 59, Jimtown 29

    Mooresville 51, Martinsville 17

    N. Daviess 33, Loogootee 26

    N. Knox 63, Evansville Christian 40

    N. Posey 49, Evansville Central 48

    N. Putnam 46, Southmont 45

    New Palestine 63, Rushville 56

    New Prairie 64, S. Bend Clay 29

    Noblesville 65, Carmel 48

    Northridge 63, Elkhart 44

    Norwell 84, Ft. Wayne Concordia 55

    Orleans 43, Clarksville 22

    Parke Heritage 39, Covenant Christian 37

    Penn 41, Warsaw 38

    Pioneer 70, Wabash 60

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 50, Beech Grove 36

    Rochester 32, Cass 28

    S. Adams 47, Leo 42

    S. Bend Adams 74, S. Bend Riley 27

    S. Bend Washington 85, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 15

    S. Spencer 68, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23

    Scottsburg 62, Austin 29

    Southern Wells 39, Elwood 27

    Southwood 59, Oak Hill 38

    Springs Valley 43, Mitchell 25

    Tell City 50, Pike Central 35

    Tippecanoe Valley 56, Maconaquah 25

    Trinity Lutheran 63, Providence 51

    Triton 41, NorthWood 40

    Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 35

    University 55, Indpls Brebeuf 40

    Vincennes 59, Washington 43

    W. Lafayette 51, Lebanon 35

    Western Boone 46, Sheridan 44

    Westfield 45, Indpls Pike 44

    Yorktown 68, Delta 36

    Zionsville 51, Fishers 49

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

