Shaler notebook: Girls basketball camp benefits ‘coaches’ too

 
Shaler girls basketball coach Cornelious Nesbit enjoys seeing the benefits all age levels get from summer camps.

The participants get an opportunity to improve their skills. Current and former Titans basketball players earn an opportunity to learn how to coach and teach.

“I think it’s tremendous,” Nesbit said. “They get to see the other side of the coin. They are players with me and then they become coaches. They get to realize from a coaches’ perspective to perform or do what they get them to do. Now I understand when coach is trying to get me to do something how difficult it is to teach a new drill.”

Nesbit expects four or five alumni, in addition to most of the high school level players to help at a camp that runs from June 1 to 8. Most of the programs at Shaler have summer programs run by coaches.

Nesbit always has participated in these events, including eight years at Gateway, and this will be the third time at Shaler.

“It’s vital for the youth of our community to meet high school coaches and players,” Nesbit said. “It’s an opportunity to develop relationship with high school players. Young players and campers come to high school games. Some of those kids end up idolizing the high school players.”

Franklin finishes career

Shaler senior John Franklin wrapped up his high school career at the PIAA Class AAA track and field championships by running the 110-meter hurdles in 15.38 seconds.

Franklin placed 15th in the preliminary round but didn’t compete in the semifinals. North Allegheny’s Ayden Owens won the championship, running a 13.69 in the finals.

Back to school

Eight players declared their intention to play sports at the Division III level during a May 24 event at Shaler.

Male athletes that who be moving on to play include Parker Kilgore, Grove City, football; Jake Newport, Allegheny, football; Dylan Winters, Waynesburg, wrestling; Jon Ramsey, Penn State Altoona, volleyball; Brian Colarusso, Oberlin College, football; Evan Donovan, Clarion, baseball; Owen Freiss, Thiel, volleyball.

Buczkowski receives award

Shaler senior Lindsey Buczkowski was awarded the 2018 Hines Ward Positive Athlete Comeback Award.

She will receive her nomination June 12. Buczkowski led the Titans in assists during her senior season.

Buczkowski had her sophomore season wiped out by a LisFranc injury and needed surgeries and rehab to get back on the field.

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.