Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 67, Maine South 63
Buffalo Grove 44, Grayslake Central 40
Burlington Central 49, Prairie Ridge 38
Cullom Tri-Point 49, Milford 25
Dupo 34, Marissa/Coulterville 29
Hersey 82, Crystal Lake Central 31
Hinsdale South 56, Stagg 48
Lake Zurich 48, Sycamore 45
Lanark Eastland 49, Forreston 35
Larkin 50, Belvidere North 38
Niles West 46, L.F. Academy 39
Northside Prep 51, Walther Christian Academy 30
Pana 65, Okaw Valley 22
Pleasant Plains 39, Illini West (Carthage) 25
Quad Cities 40, Kankakee Trinity Academy 28
Rockford Guilford 56, Naperville Central 51
Taft 46, Round Lake 33
Taylorville 66, Jacksonville 33
Vandalia 59, Pawnee 22
Westinghouse 62, Maria 3
Willows 47, Harvard 10
Galesburg Shootout=
Galesburg 51, Chatham Glenwood 45
Taylorville Tournament=
Rochester 58, Hillsboro 41
