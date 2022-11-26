Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 71, Daleville 17
Austin 49, Perry Central 33
Batesville 54, Connersville 41
Bloomington South 69, Jeffersonville 68
Corydon 50, Vincennes 27
Danville 75, Crawfordsville 29
Eastern (Greene) 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36
Evansville North 63, New Albany 38
Franklin 65, Indpls Perry Meridian 28
Heritage Hills 45, N. Harrison 34
Homestead 58, Indpls Pike 49
Indian Creek 58, Sullivan 36
Indpls Ben Davis 64, Lawrence Central 44
Kokomo 56, Anderson 54
Lakeland 53, Leo 41
Lawrence North 60, Columbus North 50
Linton 44, Washington 40
Marion 62, Indpls Tech 59
Monroe Central 39, Northeastern 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, E. Central 25
N. Decatur 70, Knightstown 22
New Palestine 71, Whiteland 60
New Washington 52, Milan 26
Pendleton Hts. 55, Shelbyville 53
Richmond 51, Muncie Central 30
S. Central (Union Mills) 33, Glenn 30
Waldron 46, Greenwood Christian 32
Brownsburg Shootout=
Bolingbrook, Ill. 66, Columbus East 43
Brownsburg 66, Crown Point 47
Fremd, Ill. 78, Jennings Co. 51
Indpls N. Central 63, Indpls Attucks 26
Castle-Memorial Classic=
O’Fallon, Ill. 57, Castle 34
Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic=
Angola 66, Concord 23
Fairfield 49, Northridge 46
Fairfield 63, Concord 38
Northridge 58, Angola 46
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/