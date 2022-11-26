AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 71, Daleville 17

Austin 49, Perry Central 33

Batesville 54, Connersville 41

Bloomington South 69, Jeffersonville 68

Corydon 50, Vincennes 27

Danville 75, Crawfordsville 29

Eastern (Greene) 44, N. Central (Farmersburg) 36

Evansville North 63, New Albany 38

Franklin 65, Indpls Perry Meridian 28

Heritage Hills 45, N. Harrison 34

Homestead 58, Indpls Pike 49

Indian Creek 58, Sullivan 36

Indpls Ben Davis 64, Lawrence Central 44

Kokomo 56, Anderson 54

Lakeland 53, Leo 41

Lawrence North 60, Columbus North 50

Linton 44, Washington 40

Marion 62, Indpls Tech 59

Monroe Central 39, Northeastern 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, E. Central 25

N. Decatur 70, Knightstown 22

New Palestine 71, Whiteland 60

New Washington 52, Milan 26

Pendleton Hts. 55, Shelbyville 53

Richmond 51, Muncie Central 30

S. Central (Union Mills) 33, Glenn 30

Waldron 46, Greenwood Christian 32

Brownsburg Shootout=

Bolingbrook, Ill. 66, Columbus East 43

Brownsburg 66, Crown Point 47

Fremd, Ill. 78, Jennings Co. 51

Indpls N. Central 63, Indpls Attucks 26

Castle-Memorial Classic=

O’Fallon, Ill. 57, Castle 34

Northern Lakes-Northeast Corner Classic=

Angola 66, Concord 23

Fairfield 49, Northridge 46

Fairfield 63, Concord 38

Northridge 58, Angola 46

