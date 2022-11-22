AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 22, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Airline 56, Mansfield 12

Albany 88, Fairview 84

Amite 72, South Lafourche 50

Avoyelles Charter 46, Marksville 32

Baker 33, Northeast 24

Barbe 62, Liberty Magnet 48

Ben Franklin 78, Slidell 58

Captain Shreve 59, Winnfield 57

Clark 60, Crowley 22

Denham Springs 50, Mandeville 34

Dominican 61, Salmen 42

Ferriday 36, Lincoln Preparatory School 26

Florien 67, Many 36

Hathaway 45, Ruston 35

Hicks 98, Pitkin 70

Highland Baptist 63, Sam Houston 52

Houma Christian 42, New Iberia Catholic 24

Lafayette Christian Academy 58, Fairview 53

Lakeshore 57, Hammond 41

Midland 60, Church Point 43

Mount Carmel 48, West Jefferson 41

Negreet 43, Converse 35

Northshore 51, Ursuline 33

Oak Grove 67, St. Mary’s 41

Oak Hill 71, Plainview 53

Oakdale 56, Cecilia 13

RHS 53, Lake Arthur 42

South Plaquemines 51, B.T. Washington 46

St. Louis 49, Ponchatoula 42

Stanley 49, Atlanta 5

Sterlington 41, Loyola Prep 6

Sulphur 47, Elton 21

Thibodaux 61, Westlake 46

West Feliciana 60, Lutcher 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.