BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Technology and The Classics 71, Zuni 35

Alamogordo 50, Deming 41

Albuquerque Academy 79, Belen 49

Bloomfield 74, Cuba 37

Bosque School 69, Tucumcari 35

Cloudcroft 70, Animas 45

Clovis Christian 63, Carrizozo 14

Cottonwood Classical 68, Penasco 66

Crownpoint 56, Maxwell 37

Escalante 58, Wingate 52

Fort Sumner/House 57, Artesia 52

Grady 66, Hagerman 35

Hobbs 43, Rio Rancho 42

Hot Springs 60, Dexter 23

Kirtland Central 66, Bernalillo 64

Logan 64, Whitharral, Texas 25

Los Lunas 55, Carlsbad 54

Lovington 67, Kermit, Texas 47

Magdalena 57, Alamo-Navajo 18

Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 84, Aztec 66

Navajo Prep 71, Cobre 36

Pojoaque 51, East Mountain 29

Reserve 32, Tohajilee 30

Rio Grande 48, St. Pius X 44

Sandia 28, Atrisco Heritage 27

Santa Fe Indian 40, Los Alamos 32

Springer 60, Branson/Kim, Colo. 56

St. Michael’s 54, Valencia 52

Tatum 55, Floyd 35

Tierra Encantada 49, Santa Fe Waldorf School 43

Tohatchi 78, Evangel Christian 27

Tularosa 71, Mesilla Valley Christian 51

Valley 73, Betty Fairfax High School, Ariz. 29

West Las Vegas 83, Wagon Mound 31

Whitehorse, Utah 56, Pine Hill 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/