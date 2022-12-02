Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Technology and The Classics 71, Zuni 35
Alamogordo 50, Deming 41
Albuquerque Academy 79, Belen 49
Bloomfield 74, Cuba 37
Bosque School 69, Tucumcari 35
Cloudcroft 70, Animas 45
Clovis Christian 63, Carrizozo 14
Cottonwood Classical 68, Penasco 66
Crownpoint 56, Maxwell 37
Escalante 58, Wingate 52
Fort Sumner/House 57, Artesia 52
Grady 66, Hagerman 35
Hobbs 43, Rio Rancho 42
Hot Springs 60, Dexter 23
Kirtland Central 66, Bernalillo 64
Logan 64, Whitharral, Texas 25
Los Lunas 55, Carlsbad 54
Lovington 67, Kermit, Texas 47
Magdalena 57, Alamo-Navajo 18
Montezuma-Cortez, Colo. 84, Aztec 66
Navajo Prep 71, Cobre 36
Pojoaque 51, East Mountain 29
Reserve 32, Tohajilee 30
Rio Grande 48, St. Pius X 44
Sandia 28, Atrisco Heritage 27
Santa Fe Indian 40, Los Alamos 32
Springer 60, Branson/Kim, Colo. 56
St. Michael’s 54, Valencia 52
Tatum 55, Floyd 35
Tierra Encantada 49, Santa Fe Waldorf School 43
Tohatchi 78, Evangel Christian 27
Tularosa 71, Mesilla Valley Christian 51
Valley 73, Betty Fairfax High School, Ariz. 29
West Las Vegas 83, Wagon Mound 31
Whitehorse, Utah 56, Pine Hill 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/