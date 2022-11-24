AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 24, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 59, Ashtabula Lakeside 40

Avon Lake 51, Brunswick 46

Bellefontaine 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 34

Beverly Ft. Frye 43, Sarahsville Shenandoah 32

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 59, Cambridge 42

Chardon 44, Burton Berkshire 42

Cle. VASJ 45, Beachwood 36

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Can. McKinley 48

E. Palestine 57, Youngs. Chaney High School 41

Gahanna Lincoln 67, Westerville N. 40

Granville 66, Logan 34

Hannibal River 58, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 41

Harrison 53, S. Dearborn, Ind. 39

Hillsboro 56, Chillicothe Zane Trace 21

Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17

Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Mowrystown Whiteoak 45

Lodi Cloverleaf 39, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 34

London Madison Plains 58, Galloway Westland 32

Maple Hts. 46, Garrett Morgan 31

Mason 53, Beavercreek 38

McDonald 53, Windham 37

Mentor Lake Cath. 51, Painesville Harvey 20

Parma Normandy 35, Cuyahoga Hts. 23

ADVERTISEMENT

Rayland Buckeye 54, Richmond Edison 47

Rootstown 49, Mantua Crestwood 15

Salem 53, Youngs. Mooney 18

Salineville Southern 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 18

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50, Norwood 42

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Corning Miller 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Newcomerstown 19

Tol. Start 48, Tol. Cent. Cath. 36

Uniontown Lake 62, Wooster 49

Sports

  • Japan gets 2 late goals to upset Germany 2-1 at World Cup

  • Seven Michigan St football players charged in tunnel melee

  • World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo and Neymar seek history

  • After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win

    • W. Jefferson 42, London 39

    W. Lafayette Ridgewood 30, Warsaw River View 27

    Wadsworth 54, Lakewood 39

    Westerville Cent. 43, Groveport-Madison 42

    Westerville S. 76, Shaker Hts. Laurel 53

    Youngs. East 52, Leetonia 15

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.