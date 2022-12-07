AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 46, Willamina 18

Baker 52, Fruitland, Idaho 18

Banks 63, Tillamook 27

Barlow 77, Oregon City 50

Beaverton 38, La Salle 24

Canby 55, Newberg 35

Cascade 63, Dallas 37

Central 61, Mountain View 46

Century 48, Woodburn 38

Clatskanie 34, Scio 25

Corvallis 59, South Eugene 27

Country Christian 45, North Marion 29

Crater 77, Hidden Valley 22

Crow 50, Mapleton 24

De La Salle 40, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 38

Eagle Point 53, Mazama 47

Elkton 29, Illinois Valley 26

Estacada 42, Elmira 41

Forest Grove 66, Mountainside 39

Four Rivers Community School 39, Elgin 37, OT

Gervais 51, Valley Catholic 45

Grant 50, David Douglas 26

Harrisburg 42, Dayton 30

Hermiston 73, Sunnyside, Wash. 70

Hillsboro 44, McDaniel 26

Jefferson 47, Sisters 39

Jesuit 73, Sherwood 32

Junction City 41, Pleasant Hill 30

Lakeridge 58, Nelson 38

Lakeview 52, Bonanza 30

Lebanon 43, Thurston 25

Liberty Christian, Wash. 44, McLoughlin 27

Lost River 52, Riddle 10

Madras 47, Caldera 31

Marist 44, Stayton 39

McKay 64, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 50

McNary 59, Aloha 16

Molalla 55, Sweet Home 6

Monroe 43, Santiam 28

N. Clackamas Christian 45, Perrydale 10

Nestucca 64, Neah-Kah-Nie 35

Newport 45, Cottage Grove 30

North Eugene 47, Roseburg 29

    • Oakland 31, Days Creek 22

    Pacific 51, Reedsport 26

    Portland Adventist 41, Kennedy 39

    Reynolds 55, Parkrose 49

    Riverdale 43, Vernonia 22

    Santiam Christian 66, Yamhill-Carlton 30

    Seaside 36, Warrenton 27

    Sheldon 75, Churchill 31

    South Salem 55, McMinnville 39

    Sprague 38, Lake Oswego 34

    Springfield 63, Ridgeview 31

    Stanfield 58, Ione/Arlington 32

    Toledo 33, North Bend 32

    Trinity Lutheran 59, La Pine 41

    Tualatin 72, Sandy 18

    Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Lowell 39

    Union 34, Heppner 12

    Weiser, Idaho 40, Vale 27

    Wells 35, Glencoe 33

    West Salem 47, Silverton 39

    Western Christian High School 42, East Linn Christian 30

    Weston-McEwen 35, Joseph 5

    Westview 55, St. Mary’s Academy 36

    Yoncalla 45, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 19

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Bend vs. Franklin, ccd.

    Glendale vs. Camas Valley, ccd.

    Siuslaw vs. Taft, ccd.

    The Dalles vs. Pendleton, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

