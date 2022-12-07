Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 46, Willamina 18
Baker 52, Fruitland, Idaho 18
Banks 63, Tillamook 27
Barlow 77, Oregon City 50
Beaverton 38, La Salle 24
Canby 55, Newberg 35
Cascade 63, Dallas 37
Central 61, Mountain View 46
Century 48, Woodburn 38
Clatskanie 34, Scio 25
Corvallis 59, South Eugene 27
Country Christian 45, North Marion 29
Crater 77, Hidden Valley 22
Crow 50, Mapleton 24
De La Salle 40, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 38
Eagle Point 53, Mazama 47
Elkton 29, Illinois Valley 26
Estacada 42, Elmira 41
Forest Grove 66, Mountainside 39
Four Rivers Community School 39, Elgin 37, OT
Gervais 51, Valley Catholic 45
Grant 50, David Douglas 26
Harrisburg 42, Dayton 30
Hermiston 73, Sunnyside, Wash. 70
Hillsboro 44, McDaniel 26
Jefferson 47, Sisters 39
Jesuit 73, Sherwood 32
Junction City 41, Pleasant Hill 30
Lakeridge 58, Nelson 38
Lakeview 52, Bonanza 30
Lebanon 43, Thurston 25
Liberty Christian, Wash. 44, McLoughlin 27
Lost River 52, Riddle 10
Madras 47, Caldera 31
Marist 44, Stayton 39
McKay 64, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 50
McNary 59, Aloha 16
Molalla 55, Sweet Home 6
Monroe 43, Santiam 28
N. Clackamas Christian 45, Perrydale 10
Nestucca 64, Neah-Kah-Nie 35
Newport 45, Cottage Grove 30
North Eugene 47, Roseburg 29
Oakland 31, Days Creek 22
Pacific 51, Reedsport 26
Portland Adventist 41, Kennedy 39
Reynolds 55, Parkrose 49
Riverdale 43, Vernonia 22
Santiam Christian 66, Yamhill-Carlton 30
Seaside 36, Warrenton 27
Sheldon 75, Churchill 31
South Salem 55, McMinnville 39
Sprague 38, Lake Oswego 34
Springfield 63, Ridgeview 31
Stanfield 58, Ione/Arlington 32
Toledo 33, North Bend 32
Trinity Lutheran 59, La Pine 41
Tualatin 72, Sandy 18
Umpqua Valley Christian 54, Lowell 39
Union 34, Heppner 12
Weiser, Idaho 40, Vale 27
Wells 35, Glencoe 33
West Salem 47, Silverton 39
Western Christian High School 42, East Linn Christian 30
Weston-McEwen 35, Joseph 5
Westview 55, St. Mary’s Academy 36
Yoncalla 45, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bend vs. Franklin, ccd.
Glendale vs. Camas Valley, ccd.
Siuslaw vs. Taft, ccd.
The Dalles vs. Pendleton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/