Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 57, Cottonwood 28

Athens 51, Decatur 21

Briarwood Christian 55, Bessemer City 11

Catholic-Montgomery 65, Autaugaville 29

Chelsea 43, Helena 27

Clements 63, Ardmore 37

Faith Christian 45, Alabama School for the Deaf 10

Geneva County 55, G.W. Long 35

Hatton 60, Lawrence County 48

Hazel Green 76, Lee-Huntsville 25

Holtville 57, Billingsley 24

Homewood 45, Bibb County 32

James Clemens 64, Grissom 34

Minor 54, Fairfield 38

Moody 54, Cornerstone School 46

Northridge 67, Holt 13

Plainview 60, Baylor, Tenn. 58

Prattville Christian Academy 58, Pelham 53

Rogers 69, Brooks 18

Samson 61, McKenzie 15

Sardis 56, Alexandria 39

Scottsboro 57, Buckhorn 39

Springville 78, Leeds 32

Susan Moore 76, Brindlee Mountain 25

Sylvania 69, Geraldine 35

UMS-Wright 56, Mobile Christian 20

Vigor 51, Escambia County 47

Vinemont 53, Hanceville 30

West Limestone 58, Westminster Christian Academy 30

Williamson 33, Moss Point, Miss. 14

Woodland 52, Cleburne County 40

Woodville 57, Athens Bible 21

