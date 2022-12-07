Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 57, Cottonwood 28
Athens 51, Decatur 21
Briarwood Christian 55, Bessemer City 11
Catholic-Montgomery 65, Autaugaville 29
Chelsea 43, Helena 27
Clements 63, Ardmore 37
Faith Christian 45, Alabama School for the Deaf 10
Geneva County 55, G.W. Long 35
Hatton 60, Lawrence County 48
Hazel Green 76, Lee-Huntsville 25
Holtville 57, Billingsley 24
Homewood 45, Bibb County 32
James Clemens 64, Grissom 34
Minor 54, Fairfield 38
Moody 54, Cornerstone School 46
Northridge 67, Holt 13
Plainview 60, Baylor, Tenn. 58
Prattville Christian Academy 58, Pelham 53
Rogers 69, Brooks 18
Samson 61, McKenzie 15
Sardis 56, Alexandria 39
Scottsboro 57, Buckhorn 39
Springville 78, Leeds 32
Susan Moore 76, Brindlee Mountain 25
Sylvania 69, Geraldine 35
UMS-Wright 56, Mobile Christian 20
Vigor 51, Escambia County 47
Vinemont 53, Hanceville 30
West Limestone 58, Westminster Christian Academy 30
Williamson 33, Moss Point, Miss. 14
Woodland 52, Cleburne County 40
Woodville 57, Athens Bible 21
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/