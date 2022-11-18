AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 58, Zion Chapel 17

Alma Bryant 51, Robertsdale 24

Asbury 43, Collinsville 30

Ashville 48, Weaver 28

Autaugaville 46, Billingsley 31

Benjamin Russell 48, Auburn 47

Bibb County 41, Sipsey Valley 27

Briarwood Christian 48, Childersburg 30

Carbon Hill 51, Curry 36

Chelsea 57, Calera 17

Clements 48, Ardmore 41

DAR 59, Section 40

Danville 60, Brewer 36

Daphne 55, Mary Montgomery 24

Decatur Heritage 57, Tanner 36

Dora 69, Oakman 18

East Limestone 50, Athens 37

Emmanuel Christian 43, Providence Christian 6

Faith Academy 56, Vancleave, Miss. 28

Foley 65, Baldwin County 23

Fort Payne 55, Anniston 38

Francis Marion 46, Choctaw County 10

Franklin County, Tenn. 61, Scottsboro 56

Geneva 45, Samson 34

Geneva County 54, Houston Academy 41

Hewitt-Trussville 57, Gadsden 44

Hoover 60, Carver-Montgomery 30

Indian Springs 40, Victory Chr. 37

Jacksonville Christian 58, Alabama School for the Deaf 16

Jasper 66, Cornerstone School 12

Lawrence County 52, Winston County 14

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 48, Woodville 38

Marbury 70, Montevallo 30

Northridge 61, Homewood 59

Northside Methodist 42, Dale County 18

Pelham 54, Tuscaloosa County 42

Plainview 64, Oxford 38

Richland, Tenn. 55, Elkmont 30

Russell County 48, Barbour County 47

    • Saraland 46, St. Paul’s 38

    Shades Valley 47, Minor 39

    Southeastern 58, Coosa Christian 42

    Spanish Fort 32, Gulf Shores 26

    St. James 43, Catholic-Montgomery 34

    St. Michael Catholic 56, Elberta 7

    Sumiton Christian 52, Berry 36

    Talladega 39, Jacksonville 24

    Tharptown 39, Colbert Heights 19

    Thompson 55, Chilton County 45

    University Charter 39, Hale County 38

    Vestavia Hills 66, Hartselle 27

    Vinemont 64, Holly Pond 53

    W.S. Neal 35, Excel 31

    Washington County 41, Marengo 23

    Waterloo 50, Cherokee 27

    Wetumpka 67, Calhoun 31

    Wicksburg 53, Houston County 17

    Woodlawn 48, Jackson Olin 31

    Red Level Tip-Off Tournament=

    Red Level 44, Pike Liberal Arts 10

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Aliceville vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.

    Greenville vs. Thomasville, ccd.

    Phil Campbell vs. Phillips-Bear Creek, ccd.

    Pisgah vs. Skyline, ccd.

    Tallassee vs. Alabama Christian Academy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

