Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 58, Zion Chapel 17
Alma Bryant 51, Robertsdale 24
Asbury 43, Collinsville 30
Ashville 48, Weaver 28
Autaugaville 46, Billingsley 31
Benjamin Russell 48, Auburn 47
Bibb County 41, Sipsey Valley 27
Briarwood Christian 48, Childersburg 30
Carbon Hill 51, Curry 36
Chelsea 57, Calera 17
Clements 48, Ardmore 41
DAR 59, Section 40
Danville 60, Brewer 36
Daphne 55, Mary Montgomery 24
Decatur Heritage 57, Tanner 36
Dora 69, Oakman 18
East Limestone 50, Athens 37
Emmanuel Christian 43, Providence Christian 6
Faith Academy 56, Vancleave, Miss. 28
Foley 65, Baldwin County 23
Fort Payne 55, Anniston 38
Francis Marion 46, Choctaw County 10
Franklin County, Tenn. 61, Scottsboro 56
Geneva 45, Samson 34
Geneva County 54, Houston Academy 41
Hewitt-Trussville 57, Gadsden 44
Hoover 60, Carver-Montgomery 30
Indian Springs 40, Victory Chr. 37
Jacksonville Christian 58, Alabama School for the Deaf 16
Jasper 66, Cornerstone School 12
Lawrence County 52, Winston County 14
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 48, Woodville 38
Marbury 70, Montevallo 30
Northridge 61, Homewood 59
Northside Methodist 42, Dale County 18
Pelham 54, Tuscaloosa County 42
Plainview 64, Oxford 38
Richland, Tenn. 55, Elkmont 30
Russell County 48, Barbour County 47
Saraland 46, St. Paul’s 38
Shades Valley 47, Minor 39
Southeastern 58, Coosa Christian 42
Spanish Fort 32, Gulf Shores 26
St. James 43, Catholic-Montgomery 34
St. Michael Catholic 56, Elberta 7
Sumiton Christian 52, Berry 36
Talladega 39, Jacksonville 24
Tharptown 39, Colbert Heights 19
Thompson 55, Chilton County 45
University Charter 39, Hale County 38
Vestavia Hills 66, Hartselle 27
Vinemont 64, Holly Pond 53
W.S. Neal 35, Excel 31
Washington County 41, Marengo 23
Waterloo 50, Cherokee 27
Wetumpka 67, Calhoun 31
Wicksburg 53, Houston County 17
Woodlawn 48, Jackson Olin 31
Red Level Tip-Off Tournament=
Red Level 44, Pike Liberal Arts 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aliceville vs. Central-Tuscaloosa, ccd.
Greenville vs. Thomasville, ccd.
Phil Campbell vs. Phillips-Bear Creek, ccd.
Pisgah vs. Skyline, ccd.
Tallassee vs. Alabama Christian Academy, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/