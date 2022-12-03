Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 48, Eufaula 37
Austin 57, Decatur 48
Buckhorn 58, Lee-Huntsville 51
Carbon Hill 31, Gordo 19
Chelsea 52, Thompson 43
Chilton County 61, Jemison 22
Clements 58, Lexington 29
Cold Springs 55, Fairview 50
Cornerstone School 45, John Carroll Catholic 33
Covenant Christian 37, Waterloo 33
Curry 43, Oakman 9
DAR 61, Woodville 42
Dadeville 51, Central Coosa 31
Dale County 54, Providence Christian 44
Davidson 49, Faith Academy 43
Decatur Heritage 73, Randolph School 44
Deshler 85, Florence 49
East Limestone 74, Tanner 11
Foley 62, Baldwin County 25
Gadsden 44, Grissom 25
Good Hope 46, New Hope 41
Hamilton 68, Russellville 61
Hatton 62, Central-Florence 34
Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28
Headland 70, Kinston 27
Hillcrest-Evergreen 40, Calhoun 29
Holtville 57, Verbena 12
Hoover 51, Westwood, S.C. 35
Jacksonville Christian 60, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 20
James Clemens 58, Westminster Christian Academy 18
Jasper 70, Bessemer City 10
Linden 29, Demopolis 27
Locust Fork 56, Southeastern 35
Marbury 68, Wetumpka 47
Marion County 57, Hubbertville 47
McGill-Toolen 40, Williamson 16
Meek 51, Berry 18
Moody 52, Vincent 39
Northridge 58, Calera 49
Oak Mountain 47, Helena 44
Ocean Springs, Miss. 62, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 22
Opp 57, Florala 48
Phil Campbell 48, Tharptown 24
Pike County 67, Barbour County 45
Plainview 77, Geraldine 33
Robert E. Lee 36, Sidney Lanier 32
Samson 51, Goshen 17
Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15
Sardis 85, Crossville 17
Satsuma 40, Robertsdale 22
Scottsboro 47, Fort Payne 36
Skyline 63, Valley Head 20
Smiths Station 48, Bullock County 24
South Lamar 60, Aliceville 43
Sparkman 52, Bob Jones 31
Spring Garden 86, Coosa Christian 2
Sulligent 51, Red Bay 38
Susan Moore 63, Appalachian 14
Tuscaloosa County 65, Central-Tuscaloosa 42
Vestavia Hills 56, Homewood 25
Vinemont 54, J.B. Pennington 17
Westbrook Christian 60, Glencoe 55
Winterboro 62, Faith Christian 29
Woodland 56, Wadley 39
Woodlawn 38, Fairfield 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria vs. Ohatchee, ccd.
Excel vs. Leroy, ccd.
Greene County vs. Greensboro, ccd.
Prattville Christian Academy vs. Brewbaker Tech, ccd.
Rehobeth vs. G.W. Long, ccd.
Saraland vs. Spanish Fort, ccd.
Southern Choctaw vs. Fruitdale, ccd.
