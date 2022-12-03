AP NEWS
Friday's Scores

December 3, 2022

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 48, Eufaula 37

Austin 57, Decatur 48

Buckhorn 58, Lee-Huntsville 51

Carbon Hill 31, Gordo 19

Chelsea 52, Thompson 43

Chilton County 61, Jemison 22

Clements 58, Lexington 29

Cold Springs 55, Fairview 50

Cornerstone School 45, John Carroll Catholic 33

Covenant Christian 37, Waterloo 33

Curry 43, Oakman 9

DAR 61, Woodville 42

Dadeville 51, Central Coosa 31

Dale County 54, Providence Christian 44

Davidson 49, Faith Academy 43

Decatur Heritage 73, Randolph School 44

Deshler 85, Florence 49

East Limestone 74, Tanner 11

Foley 62, Baldwin County 25

Gadsden 44, Grissom 25

Good Hope 46, New Hope 41

Hamilton 68, Russellville 61

Hatton 62, Central-Florence 34

Hazel Green 67, Oxford 28

Headland 70, Kinston 27

Hillcrest-Evergreen 40, Calhoun 29

Holtville 57, Verbena 12

Hoover 51, Westwood, S.C. 35

Jacksonville Christian 60, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 20

James Clemens 58, Westminster Christian Academy 18

Jasper 70, Bessemer City 10

Linden 29, Demopolis 27

Locust Fork 56, Southeastern 35

Marbury 68, Wetumpka 47

Marion County 57, Hubbertville 47

McGill-Toolen 40, Williamson 16

Meek 51, Berry 18

Moody 52, Vincent 39

Northridge 58, Calera 49

Oak Mountain 47, Helena 44

Ocean Springs, Miss. 62, Saint Luke’s Episcopal 22

    • Opp 57, Florala 48

    Phil Campbell 48, Tharptown 24

    Pike County 67, Barbour County 45

    Plainview 77, Geraldine 33

    Robert E. Lee 36, Sidney Lanier 32

    Samson 51, Goshen 17

    Sand Rock 62, Collinsville 15

    Sardis 85, Crossville 17

    Satsuma 40, Robertsdale 22

    Scottsboro 47, Fort Payne 36

    Skyline 63, Valley Head 20

    Smiths Station 48, Bullock County 24

    South Lamar 60, Aliceville 43

    Sparkman 52, Bob Jones 31

    Spring Garden 86, Coosa Christian 2

    Sulligent 51, Red Bay 38

    Susan Moore 63, Appalachian 14

    Tuscaloosa County 65, Central-Tuscaloosa 42

    Vestavia Hills 56, Homewood 25

    Vinemont 54, J.B. Pennington 17

    Westbrook Christian 60, Glencoe 55

    Winterboro 62, Faith Christian 29

    Woodland 56, Wadley 39

    Woodlawn 38, Fairfield 37

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Alexandria vs. Ohatchee, ccd.

    Excel vs. Leroy, ccd.

    Greene County vs. Greensboro, ccd.

    Prattville Christian Academy vs. Brewbaker Tech, ccd.

    Rehobeth vs. G.W. Long, ccd.

    Saraland vs. Spanish Fort, ccd.

    Southern Choctaw vs. Fruitdale, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

