Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 77, Zion Chapel 66
Athens 58, East Limestone 55
Autaugaville 76, Billingsley 34
Brewer 56, Danville 47
Carbon Hill 90, Curry 74
Chelsea 66, Calera 46
Cherokee 55, Waterloo 51
Collinsville 58, Asbury 46
Cullman 85, Oneonta 25
DAR 80, Section 49
Dadeville 76, Elmore County 57
Daphne 55, Mary Montgomery 49
Francis Marion 61, Choctaw County 27
Hale County 73, University Charter 43
Holt 80, Northside 66
Holtville 74, Verbena 37
Hoover 97, Carver-Montgomery 28
Jacksonville Christian 66, Alabama School for the Deaf 44
Jasper 54, Cornerstone School 30
Marbury 48, Montevallo 44
Mortimer Jordan 50, Corner 40
North Sand Mountain 77, St. Andrew’s, Tenn. 18
Northridge 65, Homewood 56
Oak Mountain 68, Clay-Chalkville 64
Oakman 54, Dora 48
Orange Beach 43, Bayshore Christian 37
Pell City 67, White Plains 33
Phil Campbell 72, Phillips-Bear Creek 35
Plainview 58, Oxford 41
Robertsdale 60, Alma Bryant 42
Russell County 70, Barbour County 36
Scottsboro 72, McCallie, Tenn. 51
Shades Valley 73, Minor 70
St. Michael Catholic 56, Elberta 50
Sumiton Christian 62, Berry 22
Tuscaloosa County 58, Pelham 39
W.S. Neal 47, Excel 43
Wetumpka 75, Calhoun 48
Wicksburg 59, Houston County 56
Wilcox Central 76, Central-Hayneville 43
Woodville 49, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Benjamin Russell, ccd.
Coosa Christian vs. Southeastern, ccd.
Fort Payne vs. Anniston, ccd.
Greenville vs. Blount, ccd.
Greenville vs. Thomasville, ccd.
Tallassee vs. Alabama Christian Academy, ccd.
___
