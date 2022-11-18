AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 77, Zion Chapel 66

Athens 58, East Limestone 55

Autaugaville 76, Billingsley 34

Brewer 56, Danville 47

Carbon Hill 90, Curry 74

Chelsea 66, Calera 46

Cherokee 55, Waterloo 51

Collinsville 58, Asbury 46

Cullman 85, Oneonta 25

DAR 80, Section 49

Dadeville 76, Elmore County 57

Daphne 55, Mary Montgomery 49

Francis Marion 61, Choctaw County 27

Hale County 73, University Charter 43

Holt 80, Northside 66

Holtville 74, Verbena 37

Hoover 97, Carver-Montgomery 28

Jacksonville Christian 66, Alabama School for the Deaf 44

Jasper 54, Cornerstone School 30

Marbury 48, Montevallo 44

Mortimer Jordan 50, Corner 40

North Sand Mountain 77, St. Andrew’s, Tenn. 18

Northridge 65, Homewood 56

Oak Mountain 68, Clay-Chalkville 64

Oakman 54, Dora 48

Orange Beach 43, Bayshore Christian 37

Pell City 67, White Plains 33

Phil Campbell 72, Phillips-Bear Creek 35

Plainview 58, Oxford 41

Robertsdale 60, Alma Bryant 42

Russell County 70, Barbour County 36

Scottsboro 72, McCallie, Tenn. 51

Shades Valley 73, Minor 70

St. Michael Catholic 56, Elberta 50

Sumiton Christian 62, Berry 22

Tuscaloosa County 58, Pelham 39

W.S. Neal 47, Excel 43

Wetumpka 75, Calhoun 48

Wicksburg 59, Houston County 56

Wilcox Central 76, Central-Hayneville 43

    • Woodville 49, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 43

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Auburn vs. Benjamin Russell, ccd.

    Coosa Christian vs. Southeastern, ccd.

    Fort Payne vs. Anniston, ccd.

    Greenville vs. Blount, ccd.

    Greenville vs. Thomasville, ccd.

    Tallassee vs. Alabama Christian Academy, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.