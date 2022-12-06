Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Leadership-Gilbert 60, Higley 52
Benson 78, San Miguel 33
Bisbee 73, San Carlos 60
Boulder Creek 77, Queen Creek 47
Cactus 62, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 59
Campo Verde 77, Tempe McClintock 66
Cottonwood Mingus 57, Tempe 47
Eagar Round Valley 72, Tuba City Greyhills 5
Flagstaff Coconino 65, Glendale Apollo 50
Gilbert Leading Edge 77, Tempe Prep 47
Glendale Deer Valley 66, Phoenix Greenway 32
Glendale Prep 66, Basis Charter Phoenix 39
Lee Williams High School 51, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 34
Mica Mountain 59, Tucson Flowing Wells 54
Morenci 59, Elfrida Valley 21
Payson 51, Phoenix Bourgade 47
Peoria 70, Paradise Honors 49
Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 45, Horizon Honors 39
Phoenix Christian 73, Sedona Red Rock 43
Pinon 68, Red Mesa 18
Prescott 77, Phoenix Cortez 43
Rancho Solano Prep 76, Perry 32
Scottsdale Notre Dame 69, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 40
St John Paul II 45, Tucson Santa Rita 34
Tucson Canyon del Oro 55, Sahuarita 53
Tucson Palo Verde 57, Rio Rico 48
Tucson Sahuaro 47, Tucson Amphitheater 27
Tucson Salpointe 68, Tucson 59
Vail Cienega 64, Williams Field 50
Willcox 45, Patagonia 25
Yuma Cibola 73, Gila Ridge 67
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/