Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arete-Mesa Prep 49, Glendale North Pointe 12
Arizona College Preparatory 45, Vista Grande 40
Avondale Westview 39, Tolleson 25
Ben Franklin 47, Chandler 40
Ben Franklin 47, Chandler Prep 40
Benson 71, Tucson Sabino 26
Campo Verde 61, Tempe McClintock 60
Cottonwood Mingus 73, Tempe 11
Eagar Round Valley 75, Tuba City Greyhills 7
Eloy Santa Cruz 44, San Tan Charter 25
Flagstaff Coconino 52, Glendale Apollo 23
Gilbert Leading Edge 59, Tempe Prep 6
Gilbert Mesquite 72, Eastmark 27
Glendale Copper Canyon 50, Yuma Kofa 32
Glendale Deer Valley 65, Phoenix Greenway 12
Glendale Prep 56, Basis Charter Phoenix 22
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 50, Combs 24
Horizon Honors 28, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 22
Laveen Chavez 57, Chandler 41
Lincoln 64, Anthem Prep 19
Morenci 53, Elfrida Valley 40
Peoria 60, Paradise Honors 42
Perry 63, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 43
Phoenix Bourgade 51, Payson 47
Phoenix St. Mary’s 53, Scottsdale Notre Dame 50
Prescott 60, Phoenix Cortez 38
Red Mesa 58, Pinon 19
Rio Rico 48, Tucson Palo Verde 19
Sahuarita 42, Tucson Canyon del Oro 32
San Carlos 78, Bisbee 27
Sedona Red Rock 60, Phoenix Christian 25
St John Paul II 46, Tucson Santa Rita 18
Tucson Flowing Wells 54, Mica Mountain 44
Tucson Pueblo 48, Douglas 36
Tucson Sahuaro 73, Tucson Amphitheater 25
Tucson Salpointe 58, Tucson 33
Veritas Prep 35, Trivium Prep 6
Water Canyon, Utah 42, Beaver Dam 30
Willcox 53, Patagonia 22
Williams Field 44, Vail Cienega 33
Yuma 57, Bullhead City Mohave 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. San Miguel, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/