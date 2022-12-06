AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arete-Mesa Prep 49, Glendale North Pointe 12

Arizona College Preparatory 45, Vista Grande 40

Avondale Westview 39, Tolleson 25

Ben Franklin 47, Chandler 40

Ben Franklin 47, Chandler Prep 40

Benson 71, Tucson Sabino 26

Campo Verde 61, Tempe McClintock 60

Cottonwood Mingus 73, Tempe 11

Eagar Round Valley 75, Tuba City Greyhills 7

Eloy Santa Cruz 44, San Tan Charter 25

Flagstaff Coconino 52, Glendale Apollo 23

Gilbert Leading Edge 59, Tempe Prep 6

Gilbert Mesquite 72, Eastmark 27

Glendale Copper Canyon 50, Yuma Kofa 32

Glendale Deer Valley 65, Phoenix Greenway 12

Glendale Prep 56, Basis Charter Phoenix 22

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 50, Combs 24

Horizon Honors 28, Phoenix Arizona Lutheran 22

Laveen Chavez 57, Chandler 41

Lincoln 64, Anthem Prep 19

Morenci 53, Elfrida Valley 40

Peoria 60, Paradise Honors 42

Perry 63, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 43

Phoenix Bourgade 51, Payson 47

Phoenix St. Mary’s 53, Scottsdale Notre Dame 50

ADVERTISEMENT

Prescott 60, Phoenix Cortez 38

Red Mesa 58, Pinon 19

Rio Rico 48, Tucson Palo Verde 19

Sahuarita 42, Tucson Canyon del Oro 32

San Carlos 78, Bisbee 27

Sedona Red Rock 60, Phoenix Christian 25

St John Paul II 46, Tucson Santa Rita 18

Tucson Flowing Wells 54, Mica Mountain 44

Tucson Pueblo 48, Douglas 36

Sports

  • Brady's throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

  • AP source: Trea Turner, Phillies reach $300M, 11-year deal

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

  • Neymar scores, Brazil beats South Korea 4-1 at World Cup

    • Tucson Sahuaro 73, Tucson Amphitheater 25

    Tucson Salpointe 58, Tucson 33

    Veritas Prep 35, Trivium Prep 6

    Water Canyon, Utah 42, Beaver Dam 30

    Willcox 53, Patagonia 22

    Williams Field 44, Vail Cienega 33

    Yuma 57, Bullhead City Mohave 29

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Benson vs. San Miguel, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.