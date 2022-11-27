Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Franklin 48, Madison Highland 30
Chandler Prep 31, San Tan Charter 11
Fort Defiance Window Rock 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 43
Glendale Prep 33, American Leadership-Gilbert 31
Pusch Ridge Christian 61, Gilbert Mesquite 35
Red Mesa 52, Grand Canyon 34
Tucson 34, Peoria 19
Tucson Catalina Foothills 49, Nogales 34
Verrado 41, Glendale Arizona IHS 36
Youngker High School 46, Glendale Copper Canyon 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/