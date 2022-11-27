AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 27, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Franklin 48, Madison Highland 30

Chandler Prep 31, San Tan Charter 11

Fort Defiance Window Rock 52, Pusch Ridge Christian 43

Glendale Prep 33, American Leadership-Gilbert 31

Pusch Ridge Christian 61, Gilbert Mesquite 35

Red Mesa 52, Grand Canyon 34

Tucson 34, Peoria 19

Tucson Catalina Foothills 49, Nogales 34

Verrado 41, Glendale Arizona IHS 36

Youngker High School 46, Glendale Copper Canyon 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

