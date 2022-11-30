Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asbury 47, Brindlee Mountain 14
Barbour County 52, Houston County 16
Benjamin Russell 34, Dadeville 13
Boaz 57, DAR 43
Calera 81, Shelby County 29
Carver-Montgomery 64, Jeff Davis 27
Clay-Chalkville 61, Spain Park 18
Cold Springs 60, West Point 42
Crossville 40, Gaylesville 32
Davidson 34, Theodore 31
Fairview 60, Hanceville 17
Foley 53, Saraland 44
Geneva 43, Rehobeth 31
Geraldine 46, Fyffe 44
Good Hope 55, Vinemont 42
Homewood 47, Pelham 43
Hoover 67, Oxford 32
Houston Academy 54, Emmanuel Christian 12
Huffman 52, Fairfield 24
Isabella 64, Jemison 46
Jacksonville 37, White Plains 28
New Brockton 52, Slocomb 22
Plainview 84, Sylvania 65
Providence Christian 41, Ariton 33
Samson 54, Elba 41
Smiths Station 41, B.T. Washington 23
St. Clair County 61, Ashville 18
St. Paul’s 64, Bayside Academy 26
Straughn 58, Florala 53
T.R. Miller 60, Pleasant Home 9
Talladega 66, Alexandria 44
Victory Chr. 61, Talladega County Central 36
Williamson 41, St. Michael Catholic 22
Woodville 58, Valley Head 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Giles County, Tenn., ccd.
Brewer vs. Ardmore, ccd.
Elkmont vs. Priceville, ccd.
Rogers vs. Clements, ccd.
Scottsboro vs. James Clemens, ccd.
West Limestone vs. Tanner, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/