Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 55, Thomasville 48
Arab 62, Brewer 30
Ardmore 65, Oakwood Adventist Academy 20
Ariton 46, Zion Chapel 44
Central - Clay County 51, Horseshoe Bend 50
Deshler 76, Russellville 41
East Lawrence 50, Colbert Heights 8
East Limestone 58, Elkmont 38
Falkville 57, Athens Bible 34
Geneva 52, Elba 31
Georgiana 46, W.S. Neal 18
Gordo 50, Holy Spirit 40
Hamilton 65, Brooks 14
Holt 60, Oakman 39
Holtville 50, Shelby County 15
Isabella 62, Billingsley 38
Montevallo 60, Holy Family Catholic 14
Opelika 56, Chilton County 33
Orange Beach 41, Baldwin County 32
Pleasant Valley 45, Ragland 24
Talladega 80, Munford 11
UMS-Wright 60, Cottage Hill 35
Winterboro 61, Fayetteville 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/