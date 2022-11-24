Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argos 46, Bremen 30
Bellmont 71, Southern Wells 42
Bloomfield 74, Owen Valley 41
Brownsburg 66, Indpls N. Central 53
Cambridge City 73, Wes-Del 64
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Norwell 58
Center Grove 66, Greenwood 49
Central Noble 47, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44
Columbia City 51, Whitko 32
Connersville 61, Union Co. 28
Eastern Hancock 78, Centerville 44
Forest Park 56, Crawford Co. 35
Ft. Wayne Concordia 65, Leo 51
Greenwood Christian 67, Parke Heritage 59
Heritage 47, Garrett 37
Hobart 69, Boone Grove 36
Homestead 53, Huntington North 14
Indpls Park Tudor 70, Guerin Catholic 66
Indpls Scecina 62, Indpls Irvington 27
Jennings Co. 69, Whiteland 62
Lafayette Catholic 62, Seeger 42
Lafayette Harrison 72, Rossville 29
Lebanon 71, Hamilton Hts. 42
Marion 71, Mississinewa 51
Mishawaka 62, Tippecanoe Valley 57
Mooresville 62, Terre Haute North 48
Munster 75, Hammond Noll 49
New Albany 43, Clarksville 37
New Palestine 75, Richmond 51
NorthWood 74, Lakeland 37
Northeastern 56, Seton Catholic 50
Oak Hill 52, Wabash 47
Perry Central 62, Tell City 28
Peru 61, Logansport 28
Pike Central 64, Vincennes 62
Plainfield 52, Avon 51
Plymouth 46, Glenn 37
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 99, Victory College Prep 42
Rochester 51, Culver 49
S. Adams 57, Union City 49
S. Knox 63, Sullivan 47
S. Spencer 45, Tecumseh 43
Scottsburg 80, Austin 46
Shelbyville 55, Rushville 45
Shenandoah 59, Daleville 55
Silver Creek 65, Columbus East 57
Southwestern (Hanover) 60, Madison 59
Taylor 60, Frankton 53
Tri-West 49, Cascade 48
Triton 62, Oregon-Davis 25
Triton Central 61, Morristown 26
Washington 49, Barr-Reeve 34
Westville 67, LaVille 59
White River Valley 50, N. Knox 38
Woodlan 68, New Haven 66
