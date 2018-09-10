FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ringgold hires Lindsy Muchnock to coach girls basketball team

 
The Ringgold girls basketball program has found its new leader. Lindsy Muchnock, a former star on the court at Latrobe and Seton Hill, was hired as the Rams’ new head coach at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

Muchnock replaces her former Seton Hill teammate Erika McCarthy, who resigned as Ringgold coach in May to spend more time with her family.

“Lindsy was the right person because she brings the perfect combination of experience and enthusiasm,” said athletic director Laura Grimm, who coached the Rams before McCarthy took over the program in 2015. “We have the same vision of the expectations for this program and a shared commitment to making our goals a reality.

“I’m excited for her to get in the gym and get started working with the girls.”

Muchnock coached the Hempfield girls program last season before resigning to take a teaching job in Ohio. However, a teaching position is the reason for Muchnock’s return to the state as she was additionally hired Wednesday as a physical education teacher at Ringgold Middle School.

“The opportunity to coach and teach in the same school district has been my ultimate goal and dream since I left Seton Hill,” Muchnock said. “I’m extremely excited to teach in the same school district, build a program and coach.”

Muchnock has coached at the varsity level for five years. Following her graduation from Seton Hill in 2012, Muchnock spent two years as an assistant coach at Latrobe before serving as an assistant at Hempfield for one year.

She earned her first head coaching position at Plum in 2016-17, leading the Mustangs to a 10-13 overall record and 6-6 mark in Section 4-5A play before advancing to the WPIAL playoffs. As coach at Hempfield last season, Muchnock led the team to the WPIAL quarterfinals, where it suffered a 48-40 loss to Peters Township.

The Spartans tied for second place in Section 2-6A and defeated Seneca Valley in the first round of the playoffs.

Muchnock said her coaching style will depend on the type of players she will have this season.

“I always think as a coach you are always changing your coaching strategies based on your athletes and adapting to what suits their needs best,” Muchnock said. “That will help you be successful in the end. It’s always changing according to what athletes you have and what works best for your team.”

In taking over the program, Muchnock said she wants to put an emphasis on building the youth programs.

“Everyone wants talent at the top, but in order to get the talent you have to put the work in behind the scenes and be with the youth programs and travel coaches,” Muchnock said. “I really want to put myself out there so the younger kids see me and see that I’m taking an interest in them and the program. I just want to get everyone excited about Ringgold basketball.”

Muchnock inherits a team that went 16-7 overall and 10-2 in Section 3-5A play. The Rams, whose sole section losses came at the hands of Trinity, advanced to the WPIAL playoffs before falling in the first round to Gateway. This season, Ringgold moves down in classification, playing in Section 3-4A with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, McKeesport, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland, West Mifflin and Yough.

“I’m just really excited to meet the kids and get started,” Muchnock said. “Coaching is my passion so I’m excited to be around the game and be back in the WPIAL. I didn’t want to leave the WPIAL but teaching comes first, and I am honestly blessed for this opportunity. To be able to coach and teach is a dream come true.”