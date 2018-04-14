Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Chartiers-Houston’s Alexa Williamson

Alexa Williamson created a mismatch for most teams.

The 6-foot-1 senior dominated in the paint for Chartiers-Houston, led the WPIAL in scoring, averaged a double-double and remarkably had 51 points in a playoff game.

Yes, the Temple recruit is tall, but it’s her scoring touch and rebounding skills that others just couldn’t match.

Williamson averaged a WPIAL-best 30.7 points and added 14 rebounds for Charters-Houston, the WPIAL Class 2A runner-up, making her the TribLive HSSN Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

The Bucs (21-7) won the WPIAL title last season and Williamson’s efforts led them back to Petersen Events Center this winter.

She will graduate with 2,213 career points.

How did you become a basketball player?

I started playing in seventh grade, I think. I didn’t always want to play. I actually used to hate basketball when I was little. One of my friends’ dad talked me into playing when I was younger. That’s when it started.

What didn’t you like about it?

I’d always go to my older cousin’s games and told myself, no, this isn’t the sport for me. I just didn’t like it. When adults would ask me if I was going to play, I would always say no.

Is that funny to you now?

Yes. It’s crazy. I think about that all the time.

What’s your favorite memory from this season?

Making it to states, getting to play a couple of games there, and going back to the Pete again. Even though we didn’t win (the WPIAL title), it was still cool that we got to go back.

Was reaching 2,000 career points important to you?

It was pretty cool. I didn’t always think I could get 2,000 after I got hurt my sophomore year. But when I got it, it was awesome. I was really excited. Coach (Laura Montecalvo) told me before the game that I had to score, I think, 30-some points. I didn’t know where I was at, at the time, but I figured I was kind of close.

How have you changed in four years?

I matured more, and I think a lot of what I do on the court improved. Everything got better. My shot. Dribbling. My post moves. I feel it all improved.

If you had to make one basket, what’s your go-to shot?

Probably a right-handed hook shot. That’s my favorite.

What advice would you give a freshman?

No matter what happens, good or bad, you’ve got to push through it. Make the best of it, because it goes fast.

Is there one item from your high school career that you’ll keep forever?

Definitely my WPIAL medal, the gold one. It hangs up on my dresser.

What did you like about Temple?

The coaches. I felt the most comfortable with them. I talked to a lot of other coaches and went on a couple of other visits, and didn’t feel as comfortable as I did with the Temple coaches and the girls. They were super cool too.

What was your reaction to Amazon using the name Alexa?

I was surprised. I kept hearing it in the background, and I assumed people were talking about me. They were just talking to their speaker.

