Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 4, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arlington 84, Lima Temple Christian 56

Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Wellington 47

Bishop Ready 55, Cols. Briggs 36

Brooklyn 48, Burton Berkshire 47

Can. Glenoak 87, Alliance 56

Chagrin Falls 67, Beachwood 57

Cin. Finneytown 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 38

Cols. Linden-McKinley 65, Cols. Eastmoor 60

Delta 47, Montpelier 45

Eastside, Ind. 48, Bryan 44

Mayfield 78, N. Royalton 73, OT

Newark 64, Zanesville 29

Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Van Buren 40

Rossford 51, Defiance 48

Sullivan Black River 72, Loudonville 51

Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Edon 22

Twinsburg 51, Bedford 43

Wickliffe 62, Mantua Crestwood 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

