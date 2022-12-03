Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arlington 84, Lima Temple Christian 56
Baltimore Liberty Union 52, Cols. Wellington 47
Bishop Ready 55, Cols. Briggs 36
Brooklyn 48, Burton Berkshire 47
Can. Glenoak 87, Alliance 56
Chagrin Falls 67, Beachwood 57
Cin. Finneytown 73, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 38
Cols. Linden-McKinley 65, Cols. Eastmoor 60
Delta 47, Montpelier 45
Eastside, Ind. 48, Bryan 44
Mayfield 78, N. Royalton 73, OT
Newark 64, Zanesville 29
Ottawa-Glandorf 71, Van Buren 40
Rossford 51, Defiance 48
Sullivan Black River 72, Loudonville 51
Tol. Ottawa Hills 51, Edon 22
Twinsburg 51, Bedford 43
Wickliffe 62, Mantua Crestwood 58
___
