AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 3, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup 80, Hawley 71

Alden-Conger 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 56

Annandale 59, St. Cloud Cathedral 24

Big Lake 75, Hastings 70

Brainerd 78, Rogers 66

Cass Lake-Bena 70, Legacy Christian 66

Cromwell 45, McGregor 36

Hopkins 86, Farmington 80

Lake City 76, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 57

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 97, Grand Meadow 35

Mankato East 70, New Prague 49

Maple River 74, Glencoe-Silver Lake 40

Minnetonka 44, Prior Lake 38

Monticello 67, Buffalo 43

New Life Academy 100, St. Paul Humboldt 42

Northland 73, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 53

Norwood-Young America 90, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70

Perham 84, Aitkin 32

Princeton 98, Zimmerman 67

Sauk Centre 67, Foley 58

St. Agnes 41, Heritage Christian Academy 37

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Triton 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.