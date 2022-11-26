Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 46, OPRF 38
Altamont 53, Effingham 51
Batavia 71, Champaign Central 54
Batavia 72, East St. Louis 55
Beecher 52, Stewardson-Strasburg 42
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 52, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 42
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 64, Brownstown 42
Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Hillsboro 56
Brimfield 61, Wethersfield 45
Brownstown - St. Elmo 54, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 16
Calvary Christian Academy 44, DePue 37
Canton 61, Amundsen 28
Chicago (Lane) 67, Leyden 20
Cumberland 48, Red Hill 26
Decatur MacArthur 59, Amundsen 29
Deerfield 77, Maine West 47
Dieterich 52, Cumberland 42
Dieterich 65, Macon Meridian 45
Donovan 60, Calvary Christian Academy 51
Downers North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 27
Edwards County 61, Gallatin County 49
Effingham St. Anthony 52, Mt. Carmel 33
Effingham St. Anthony 60, Marshall 46
Elmwood 31, Princeville 21
Fairfield 38, Marshall 34
Fairfield 45, Robinson 26
Hamilton County 67, Lawrenceville 17
Herrin 55, Wayne City 24
Hersey 69, Barrington 63
Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Rockford Guilford 29
Juarez 28, Collins Academy 13
Kelly 29, Chicago Marshall 27
Kenwood 84, Taft 23
Kenwood 86, Rock Island 60
Lake Park 59, Hoffman Estates 24
Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Carmel 44
Macon Meridian 51, Red Hill 27
Maine South 50, Libertyville 46
Metamora 51, Normal West 37
Midwest Central 45, Kewanee 33
Morton 44, Richwoods 34
Morton 67, Champaign Central 51
Neoga 71, Arthur Christian 29
Pana 52, Mattoon 46
Quincy Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Butler) 60
Rochester 55, Jacksonville 22
Rolling Meadows 55, Proviso West 29
Romeoville 55, Oswego 27
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Metamora 49
Southland 53, Chicago Little Village 9
Stagg 42, Metea Valley 28
Taylorville 53, Mt. Zion 41
Washington 62, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 40
Waubonsie Valley 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 61
West Hancock 55, West Prairie 35
Wheaton North 47, Conant 40
