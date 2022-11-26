AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 26, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 46, OPRF 38

Altamont 53, Effingham 51

Batavia 71, Champaign Central 54

Batavia 72, East St. Louis 55

Beecher 52, Stewardson-Strasburg 42

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 52, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 42

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 64, Brownstown 42

Bethalto Civic Memorial 57, Hillsboro 56

Brimfield 61, Wethersfield 45

Brownstown - St. Elmo 54, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 16

Calvary Christian Academy 44, DePue 37

Canton 61, Amundsen 28

Chicago (Lane) 67, Leyden 20

Cumberland 48, Red Hill 26

Decatur MacArthur 59, Amundsen 29

Deerfield 77, Maine West 47

Dieterich 52, Cumberland 42

Dieterich 65, Macon Meridian 45

Donovan 60, Calvary Christian Academy 51

Downers North 34, Wheaton Warrenville South 27

Edwards County 61, Gallatin County 49

Effingham St. Anthony 52, Mt. Carmel 33

Effingham St. Anthony 60, Marshall 46

Elmwood 31, Princeville 21

Fairfield 38, Marshall 34

Fairfield 45, Robinson 26

Hamilton County 67, Lawrenceville 17

Herrin 55, Wayne City 24

Hersey 69, Barrington 63

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Rockford Guilford 29

Juarez 28, Collins Academy 13

Kelly 29, Chicago Marshall 27

Kenwood 84, Taft 23

Kenwood 86, Rock Island 60

Lake Park 59, Hoffman Estates 24

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Carmel 44

    • Macon Meridian 51, Red Hill 27

    Maine South 50, Libertyville 46

    Metamora 51, Normal West 37

    Midwest Central 45, Kewanee 33

    Morton 44, Richwoods 34

    Morton 67, Champaign Central 51

    Neoga 71, Arthur Christian 29

    Pana 52, Mattoon 46

    Quincy Notre Dame 63, Chicago (Butler) 60

    Rochester 55, Jacksonville 22

    Rolling Meadows 55, Proviso West 29

    Romeoville 55, Oswego 27

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 56, Metamora 49

    Southland 53, Chicago Little Village 9

    Stagg 42, Metea Valley 28

    Taylorville 53, Mt. Zion 41

    Washington 62, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 40

    Waubonsie Valley 65, Aurora (West Aurora) 61

    West Hancock 55, West Prairie 35

    Wheaton North 47, Conant 40

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.