Carlynton boys basketball hopes variety of players can offset 4 lost starters

The Carlynton boys basketball team battled through an up-and-down season in 2016-17. The Cougars finished 5-5 in Section 2-3A (11-12 overall), losing in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs.

If the Cougars want to get back to the postseason, they will have to do it with an almost entirely new starting five. Senior forward Ian Gallagher is the lone starter returning for coach Mike Kozy.

“After losing four starters, our biggest challenge is experience,” Kozy said. “Finding our identity and our chemistry will be important as we begin this season.”

Though the team might be short on experienced starters, Kozy sees plenty of positives, too. He calls this group the most balanced he has coached and will look for contributions from a variety of players.

That, he said, will make the Cougars successful. They don’t have one superstar who can carry the team, so having everyone share the load will be key.

Among the players Kozy will depend on are senior forwards Justin Dietrich and Tayvel Hutchinson, junior forward Maclaine Greiner, junior guards Dan Schultz and Dequay Canton and sophomore guards Chauncie Mickens and Mark Phillips.

“Our team lacks a lot of varsity experience,” Kozy said. “But this group of players has played in the program for many years. We had a good offseason, and I hope that pays dividends as we begin this season.”

If there’s reason for optimism in the Cougars’ camp, it’s recent history. Kozy’s team has improved each of the past three seasons, from four wins in 2013-14, to six in 2014-15, to nine two seasons ago and 11 last year.

A lot of young players will have to mature quickly if there is to be a fourth season of more victories, but Kozy said he is confident it can happen.

“There are some good teams in the section, and we hope to compete with them as best as we can,” he said.

