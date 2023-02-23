Ognacevic scores 21 as Lipscomb defeats FGCU 73-64

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 21 points as Lipscomb beat FGCU 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Ognacevic had six rebounds for the Bisons (18-12, 10-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Ahsan Asadullah scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the foul line, and added nine rebounds. Derrin Boyd shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Isaiah Thompson led the way for the Eagles (16-14, 6-11) with 15 points, four assists and two steals. Caleb Catto added 13 points, five assists and four steals for FGCU. Chase Johnston also had 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Lipscomb visits Stetson while FGCU hosts Austin Peay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .