Woods’ buzzer-beater gets Portland State past NAU 75-74

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hunter Woods hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Portland State a 75-74 victory over Northern Arizona 75-74 on Thursday night.

Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt’s free-throw attempt hit the front of the rim with 7.1 to play. Woods grabbed the rebound and passed to Cameron Parker, who dribbled the floor to the left of the arc and then jumped to pass the ball to Woods on the right side of the arc for the game-winner.

Parker had 19 points and 11 assists for the Vikings (8-9, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Woods finished with 18 points and added five rebounds and three steals Jorell Saterfield was 4-of-11 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Carson Towt led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-13, 1-4) with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Xavier Fuller als had 19 points and six rebounds for Northern Arizona. Liam Lloyd had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .