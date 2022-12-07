Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bath County, Va. 45, Meadow Bridge 39
Berkeley Springs 78, Grace Christian 57
Bidwell River Valley, Ohio 65, Point Pleasant 24
Braxton County 56, Notre Dame 46
Charleston Catholic 42, St. Albans 40
East Fairmont 74, Preston 34
East Hardy 80, Harman 30
Frankfort 61, Mountain Ridge, Md. 41
Keyser 58, Pendleton County 56
Linsly 61, Vincent Warren, Ohio 46
Logan 87, Sissonville 51
Oak Hill 57, Nicholas County 49
Paden City 57, Hundred 41
Princeton 95, Riverside 45
University 68, Buckhannon-Upshur 48
Wayne 75, Wahama 56
Weir 79, Oak Glen 49
Wyoming East 66, Independence 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/