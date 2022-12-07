AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bath County, Va. 45, Meadow Bridge 39

Berkeley Springs 78, Grace Christian 57

Bidwell River Valley, Ohio 65, Point Pleasant 24

Braxton County 56, Notre Dame 46

Charleston Catholic 42, St. Albans 40

East Fairmont 74, Preston 34

East Hardy 80, Harman 30

Frankfort 61, Mountain Ridge, Md. 41

Keyser 58, Pendleton County 56

Linsly 61, Vincent Warren, Ohio 46

Logan 87, Sissonville 51

Oak Hill 57, Nicholas County 49

Paden City 57, Hundred 41

Princeton 95, Riverside 45

University 68, Buckhannon-Upshur 48

Wayne 75, Wahama 56

Weir 79, Oak Glen 49

Wyoming East 66, Independence 47

___

