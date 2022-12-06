AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 6, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 53, Manning 40

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Williston-Elko 26

Bishop England 54, Hanahan 15

Broome 46, Chesnee 26

Cane Bay 68, Andrews 24

Chesterfield 41, McBee 35

Clarendon Hall Academy 40, Thomas Sumter Academy 37

Clinton 46, Greenwood 33

Crestwood 59, R.B. Stall 50

Fort Dorchester 57, North Charleston 8

Greenville Hurricanes 52, Oakbrook Prep 20

Hammond 70, Providence HomeSchool 21

Lakewood 55, Richland Northeast 27

Philip Simmons 51, Goose Creek 29

Socastee 52, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 26

Stratford 45, West Ashley 19

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.