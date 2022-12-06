Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 53, Manning 40
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 48, Williston-Elko 26
Bishop England 54, Hanahan 15
Broome 46, Chesnee 26
Cane Bay 68, Andrews 24
Chesterfield 41, McBee 35
Clarendon Hall Academy 40, Thomas Sumter Academy 37
Clinton 46, Greenwood 33
Crestwood 59, R.B. Stall 50
Fort Dorchester 57, North Charleston 8
Greenville Hurricanes 52, Oakbrook Prep 20
Hammond 70, Providence HomeSchool 21
Lakewood 55, Richland Northeast 27
Philip Simmons 51, Goose Creek 29
Socastee 52, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 26
Stratford 45, West Ashley 19
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/