Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora Central Catholic 55, Newark 44
Galesburg 69, Freeport 29
Geneva 50, Lake Zurich 43
Hyde Park 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 11
Joliet West 58, Moline 30
Lake View 48, Francis Parker 35
Latin 55, Hope Academy 47
LeRoy 53, Roanoke-Benson 44
Lyons 64, Wheaton North 31
Mt. Zion 45, Jacksonville 30
Nokomis 55, Vandalia 41
Peoria Notre Dame 65, East Peoria 14
Pontiac 64, Fairbury Prairie Central 59
Prospect 68, Downers South 54
Rochester 44, Bethalto Civic Memorial 32
Rockford East 41, Earlville 32
Stevenson 59, New Trier 54, OT
Stillman Valley 44, Stockton 12
Westmont 69, Islamic Foundation 28
Willows 37, North Chicago 12
Woodlawn 63, Cairo 24
Dundee Crown Tournament=
St. Viator 63, Streamwood 33
Mundelein Tournament=
Highland Park 65, Grayslake North 58
Warren Tournament=
Galena 52, Morrison 48
