Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressNovember 19, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora Central Catholic 55, Newark 44

Galesburg 69, Freeport 29

Geneva 50, Lake Zurich 43

Hyde Park 83, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 11

Joliet West 58, Moline 30

Lake View 48, Francis Parker 35

Latin 55, Hope Academy 47

LeRoy 53, Roanoke-Benson 44

Lyons 64, Wheaton North 31

Mt. Zion 45, Jacksonville 30

Nokomis 55, Vandalia 41

Peoria Notre Dame 65, East Peoria 14

Pontiac 64, Fairbury Prairie Central 59

Prospect 68, Downers South 54

Rochester 44, Bethalto Civic Memorial 32

Rockford East 41, Earlville 32

Stevenson 59, New Trier 54, OT

Stillman Valley 44, Stockton 12

Westmont 69, Islamic Foundation 28

Willows 37, North Chicago 12

Woodlawn 63, Cairo 24

Dundee Crown Tournament=

St. Viator 63, Streamwood 33

Mundelein Tournament=

Highland Park 65, Grayslake North 58

Warren Tournament=

Galena 52, Morrison 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.