Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Force Academy 71, Hirsch 35
Bartlett 71, West Chicago 31
Bensenville (Fenton) 60, Elgin 39
Benton 51, Warren 41
Benton 54, Hamilton County 35
Bradley-Bourbonnais 78, Sandburg 45
Byron 78, Mendota 56
Casey-Westfield 66, North Clay 51
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 62, Arthur Christian 49
Chicago ( SSICP) 52, Woodlawn 48
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 28, Chicago (Soto) High School 17
Chicago (Butler) 60, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 26
Chicago (Carver Military) 53, Bowen 37
Chicago (Comer) 60, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 45
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 72, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 44
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 70, Chicago Vocational 49
Chicago Ag Science 64, Corliss 24
Chicago King 53, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 47
Chicago Little Village 40, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 31
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 63, Morgan Park 60
Chicago Washington 46, Excel Academy of South Shore 40
Christian Heritage 60, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 29
Curie 71, Brooks Academy 59
De La Salle 56, Fenwick 49
Donovan 86, Blue Ridge 45
Effingham 52, Taylorville 49
Englewood Excel 53, Kelly 20
Fenger 64, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 50
Galesburg Christian High School 62, Quad Cities 33
Goreville 60, Anna-Jonesboro 52
Granite City 54, Metro-East Lutheran 45
Grayslake North 65, Westlake 35
Greenfield-Northwestern 58, Carlinville 23
Hope Academy 48, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 4
Hyde Park 59, Chicago CICS-Longwood 32
Johnston City 61, Hardin County 39
Joliet Catholic 59, Harvest Christian Academy 49
Julian 60, Epic Academy Charter 33
Kennedy 74, Richards 56
Larkin 70, Glenbard East 69
Liberty 58, Highland 55
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Mattoon 51
Maria 79, Dunbar 62
Massac County 88, Cobden 27
Mt. Zion 62, Charleston 37
Olathe North, Kan. 46, Chrisman 45
Polo 49, Orangeville 48
Putnam County 52, Peoria Christian 51
Shepard 60, Lombard (CPSA) 32
Simeon 66, Phillips 44
South Elgin 66, Glenbard South 44
Stillman Valley 50, Harvard 32
Tilden 69, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 33
Union (Dugger), Ind. 44, OPH 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/