Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
(Chicago ) Wolcott 53, Waldorf 23
Annawan 51, Rock Island Alleman 32
Antioch 52, Deerfield 49
Blue Island Eisenhower 69, Southland 42
Burlington Central 46, Hampshire 30
Carmi White County 76, Cairo 42
Carterville 68, Trico 35
Cary-Grove 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49
Chicago (Christ the King) 55, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 32
Chicago (Clark) 75, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33
Chicago (Golder) 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 39
Chicago (Jones) 75, Northside Prep 61
Chicago (Lane) 68, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40
Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 74, Chicago Sullivan 26
Crystal Lake South 41, Dundee-Crown 39
Downers South 74, Rockford Lutheran 54
Du Quoin 57, West Frankfort 45
Elgin Academy 38, Alden-Hebron 36
Galena 69, Durand 40
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59, Marengo 38
Glenbrook North 60, Mundelein 26
Harrisburg 52, Chester 42
Hillsboro 67, Greenville 47
Indian Creek 58, Amboy 36
Jerseyville Jersey 69, East Alton-Wood River 52
Joliet Catholic 59, St. Edward 51
Julian 28, St. Francis de Sales 14
Lincoln Way West 70, Crete-Monee 61
Marist 57, St. Laurence 55
Mather 81, Chicago Roosevelt 32
Murphysboro 59, Lovejoy 38
Naperville North 55, Chicago King 34
New Trier 50, Warren Township 40
Payton 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 34
Pinckneyville 59, Flora 32
Red Bud 46, Steeleville 39
Rockford Boylan 72, Belvidere North 40
Rockford Christian 54, Johnsburg 49
Rockford Guilford 53, Rockford Jefferson 42
Sandwich 57, Earlville 36
St. Charles East 56, Addison Trail 43
St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Georgetown La Salette 21
Staunton 53, Bunker Hill 47
Sterling Newman 70, Bureau Valley 53
Von Steuben 61, Chicago North Grand 19
Waterloo Gibault 68, Freeburg 63
Waukegan 79, Round Lake 58
Williamsville 63, Beardstown 53
Yorkville Christian 72, Westmont 56
___
