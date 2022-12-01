AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 1, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

(Chicago ) Wolcott 53, Waldorf 23

Annawan 51, Rock Island Alleman 32

Antioch 52, Deerfield 49

Blue Island Eisenhower 69, Southland 42

Burlington Central 46, Hampshire 30

Carmi White County 76, Cairo 42

Carterville 68, Trico 35

Cary-Grove 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 49

Chicago (Christ the King) 55, Deerfield (Zell Jewish) 32

Chicago (Clark) 75, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 33

Chicago (Golder) 49, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 39

Chicago (Jones) 75, Northside Prep 61

Chicago (Lane) 68, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 40

Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 74, Chicago Sullivan 26

Crystal Lake South 41, Dundee-Crown 39

Downers South 74, Rockford Lutheran 54

Du Quoin 57, West Frankfort 45

Elgin Academy 38, Alden-Hebron 36

Galena 69, Durand 40

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 59, Marengo 38

Glenbrook North 60, Mundelein 26

Harrisburg 52, Chester 42

Hillsboro 67, Greenville 47

Indian Creek 58, Amboy 36

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerseyville Jersey 69, East Alton-Wood River 52

Joliet Catholic 59, St. Edward 51

Julian 28, St. Francis de Sales 14

Lincoln Way West 70, Crete-Monee 61

Marist 57, St. Laurence 55

Mather 81, Chicago Roosevelt 32

Murphysboro 59, Lovejoy 38

Naperville North 55, Chicago King 34

New Trier 50, Warren Township 40

Payton 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 34

Sports

  • AP source: Rose Bowl clears way for 12-team CFP in 2024

  • Iran win another step as US soccer tries to boost interest

  • Devin Booker scores 51 points in 3 quarters, Suns rout Bulls

  • Allen, Bucks hang on after Giannis fouls out to edge Knicks

    • Pinckneyville 59, Flora 32

    Red Bud 46, Steeleville 39

    Rockford Boylan 72, Belvidere North 40

    Rockford Christian 54, Johnsburg 49

    Rockford Guilford 53, Rockford Jefferson 42

    Sandwich 57, Earlville 36

    St. Charles East 56, Addison Trail 43

    St. Joseph-Ogden 65, Georgetown La Salette 21

    Staunton 53, Bunker Hill 47

    Sterling Newman 70, Bureau Valley 53

    Von Steuben 61, Chicago North Grand 19

    Waterloo Gibault 68, Freeburg 63

    Waukegan 79, Round Lake 58

    Williamsville 63, Beardstown 53

    Yorkville Christian 72, Westmont 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.