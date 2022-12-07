AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 7, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 60, Cobden 39

Augusta Southeastern 49, Liberty 32

Aurora (West Aurora) 68, Oswego 62

Aurora Christian 59, Aurora Central Catholic 32

Barrington 71, Buffalo Grove 45

Beecher 73, Clifton Central 57

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 62, Breese Mater Dei 54

Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Athens 56

Bloomington Christian 54, Roanoke-Benson 19

Bowen 71, Air Force Academy 20

Brother Rice 76, Providence-St. Mel 29

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 59, Galva 36

Carrier Mills 45, Thompsonville 32

Casey-Westfield 65, Cumberland 43

Catlin (Salt Fork) 53, Champaign Judah Christian 30

Centralia 44, Jerseyville Jersey 31

Champaign Centennial 51, Urbana 44

Chatham Glenwood 50, Jacksonville 42

Chester 34, Carlyle 29

Chicago (Austin) 61, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 43

Chicago (Butler) 89, Chicago (Comer) 2

Chicago (Carver Military) 48, Chicago Washington 31

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 74, Chicago (Noble Street/Noble Academy) 55

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 37, Chicago (Intrinsic) 34

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 57, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rowe-Clark) 55

Chicago (Solorio Academy) 36, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 4

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 53, Chicago CICS-Longwood 52

    • Cisne 62, Wayne City 49

    Collinsville 60, Belleville West 37

    Conant 37, Hersey 26

    Corliss 75, Chicago ( SSICP) 42

    Crab Orchard 58, Gallatin County 54

    Curie 67, Phillips 64

    De La Salle 50, DePaul College Prep 48

    Decatur MacArthur 71, Rochester 44

    Deerfield 57, Grayslake North 37

    Dieterich 45, Neoga 44

    Dyett 67, Fenger 34

    Earlville 61, Kirkland Hiawatha 27

    East Alton-Wood River 36, Staunton 30

    Edwards County 46, Sesser-Valier 40

    Effingham 63, Mattoon 48

    Eisenhower 47, Normal University 44

    Elmhurst Timothy Christian 64, Westmont 29

    Englewood Excel 59, Chicago (Back of the Yards) 21

    Englewood STEM 53, Dunbar 44

    Epic Academy Charter 55, Chicago (Goode) 29

    Evanston Township 46, LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 30

    Flora 57, Fairfield 48

    Francis Parker 72, Elgin Academy 33

    Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Kankakee Grace Christian 33

    Georgetown La Salette 43, Chrisman 34

    Glenbard East 45, Streamwood 31

    Glenbard South 56, West Chicago 35

    Goreville 69, Zeigler-Royalton 37

    Grant Park 70, Donovan 57

    Harrisburg 62, Hardin County 36

    Harvey Thornton 38, Kankakee 32

    Hillcrest 77, Blue Island Eisenhower 69

    Hoffman Estates 70, Elk Grove 48

    Hubbard 62, DuSable 29

    Huntley 59, Marengo 46

    Illini Central 62, Hartsburg-Emden 50

    Illini West (Carthage) 46, Mendon Unity 43

    Joliet West 61, Plainfield East 51

    Kaneland 82, Ottawa 61

    Kankakee Trinity Academy 55, Christian Heritage 44

    Kennedy 81, Maria 67

    Kenwood 85, Brooks Academy 40

    Lake Forest 57, Waukegan 38

    Lake Zurich 37, Stevenson 34

    Lanark Eastland 56, Forreston 41

    Latin 66, Morgan Park Academy 24

    Lemont 92, Oak Lawn Richards 38

    Lena-Winslow 60, Durand 3

    Libertyville 61, Warren Township 45

    Lincoln 61, Taylorville 28

    Lincoln-Way East 74, Crete-Monee 48

    Lisle 51, Herscher 36

    Litchfield 54, Ramsey/Mid-America Prep 37

    Lockport 58, York 44

    Mahomet-Seymour 58, Charleston 44

    Maine West 61, Addison Trail 44

    Marion 50, McCluer, Mo. 28

    Marist 34, Niles Notre Dame 30

    Metamora 62, Washington 25

    Midwest Central 48, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35

    Moline 91, Geneseo 30

    Momence 61, Illinois Lutheran 41

    Morrison 57, Sherrard 34

    Mt. Carmel 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey), Ind. 57

    Mt. Pulaski 61, Clinton 35

    Mt. Zion 58, Olney (Richland County) 51

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 60, Lincoln Way Central 47

    Nazareth 50, Carmel 46

    New Berlin 52, Mt. Pulaski 28

    Newark 75, LaMoille 34

    Newton 54, Altamont 47

    O’Fallon 45, Edwardsville 41

    Oak Lawn Community 60, Bremen 50

    Okaw Valley 42, Sullivan 37

    Okawville 49, Trico 35

    Oregon 51, West Carroll 20

    Oswego East 56, Yorkville 52

    Parkview Christian Academy 56, Rockford Christian Life 27

    Peoria (H.S.) 54, Morton 52

    Plainfield Central 62, Plainfield South 46

    Plainfield North 64, Minooka 48

    Princeton 68, Rock Falls 56

    Prospect 49, Palatine 48

    Providence 55, Leo 47

    Quad Cities 95, Unity Christian 66

    Quincy 65, Rock Island Alleman 28

    Raymond Lincolnwood 46, Hillsboro 43

    Red Bud 68, Waterloo 60, OT

    Riverdale 56, Monmouth-Roseville 41

    Riverside-Brookfield 73, Ridgewood 51

    Robinson 62, Terre Haute South, Ind. 60, OT

    Rockridge 63, Orion 34

    Rolling Meadows 68, Fremd 54

    Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 69, Springfield 29

    Sandwich 49, Morris 33

    Simeon 104, Morgan Park 31

    Sparta 80, Valmeyer 42

    Springfield Lutheran 63, Decatur Christian 20

    St. Anne 89, Cullom Tri-Point 19

    St. Joseph-Ogden 88, Hoopeston 41

    St. Patrick 62, Joliet Catholic 51

    St. Rita 79, Montini 21

    St. Viator 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48

    Sterling 75, Galesburg 42

    Sterling Newman 66, Kewanee 59

    Sycamore 50, Woodstock 44

    Thornton Fractional South 62, Argo 55

    Tinley Park 79, Shepard 61

    Tolono Unity 64, Marshall 32

    Tremont 73, Delavan 52

    Trenton Wesclin 72, Piasa Southwestern 39

    Tuscola 62, ALAH 37

    Union (Dugger), Ind. 79, Red Hill 77, OT

    Universal 54, Lombard (CPSA) 44

    Waterloo Gibault 69, New Athens 42

    Wilmington 67, Coal City 59

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

